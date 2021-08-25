Connie Perkins named NCAA Division II national coordinator of women's basketball officiating

Connie Perkins has been named the NCAA Division II national coordinator of women’s basketball officiating, bringing with her over 35 years of officiating experience gathered at all levels of the game.

Perkins, who will be the first NCAA national coordinator for Division II women’s basketball, worked as a game official in all three NCAA divisions, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the junior college level before moving into a role as an officiating observer, clinician and coordinator. Since 2011, she has been coordinator of officials for the Northwest Women’s Independent Basketball Officials Association, where she has been assigning officials to cover over 375 games a year for three conferences.

“It is an honor to be chosen for this inaugural position,” said Perkins, who is also a member of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Mechanics Committee. “I look forward to working with the NCAA along with the Division II conferences, coordinators and officials as we continue to move women’s basketball officiating forward.”

“It’s a historic day as we welcome Connie as our first-ever national coordinator of officiating for Division II,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “Connie has a true passion for officiating and understands the link between officiating and the overall student-athlete experience. She is a strong collaborator who will enable Division II women’s basketball officiating to work in lockstep with the other two divisions, while at the same time assisting officials in their ongoing development.”

An NCAA official from 1985 to 2010, Perkins officiated games for several conferences in all three divisions. She was chosen to officiate numerous championship games, including seven NCAA Division I conference tournaments, two Division I championships, two Division II regionals, one Division II Elite Eight, four Division III national tournaments and two Division III finals.

“Connie’s background in women’s college basketball and officiating makes her an ideal candidate for this new position,” said Lori Hopkins, deputy athletics director/senior woman administrator at Northwest Missouri State and chair of the Division II Women’s Basketball Committee. “We are excited to have her lead our women’s basketball officiating program and represent Division II at the national level.”

“Connie’s service on the CCA Mechanics Committee, along with her experience as an official and conference coordinator, have prepared her well for this role,” said Penny Davis, the NCAA Division I national coordinator of women’s basketball officiating. “I am excited to have her in this position, to focus on Division II and serve women’s basketball officiating at the national level.”