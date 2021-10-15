On sale dates for 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four and regional tickets announced

Tickets to the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four, as well as the accompanying regionals, will go on sale to the general public the week of Oct. 18. Regional tickets will be available for purchase Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Women's Final Four tickets will be available for purchase Thursday, Oct. 21, by going to ncaa.com/wbbtickets.

Minneapolis will play host to the NCAA Women's Final Four for the second time. National semifinal games at the Target Center will take place at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Friday, April 1, followed by the national championship game at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, April 3. There are a variety of ticket options for fans, with prices starting at $100.

Regional action will take place Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, at Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena); Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum); Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena); and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena). Ticket information will vary per site.

For both the Women's Final Four and regionals, one all-session ticket will give fans access to the two semifinal games as well as the final game at the respective event.

In addition to standard all-session tickets, premium ticket and hospitality packages can be purchased from the NCAA Fan Experience powered by On Location. The NCAA Fan Experience provides basketball fans the opportunity to experience the NCAA Women's Final Four in style with upscale food, drinks, live entertainment and chances to meet NCAA coaches and student-athletes. As the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA, only On Location offers NCAA-approved ticket and hospitality packages that put fans in the center of the action.

For the latest information about the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.