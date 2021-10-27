20 shooting guards named to 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list

Women's basketball stars name their favorite players right now, from other teams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“As a standout at UCLA, Ann Meyers Drysdale was one of the most dominant players in the college game, surpassing records held by both men and women,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “As a basketball executive and commentator, she is one of the sharpest minds in the game. We are grateful to utilize her expertise when evaluating our watch lists and we invite the fans to cast their votes and weigh-in alongside Annie and our committee members.”

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021); Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020); Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).

For more information on the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Oct. 29.

PLAYER SCHOOL Taylor Chavez Arizona Kiara Lewis Clemson Christyn Williams UConn Azzi Fudd UConn Sonya Morris DePaul Celeste Taylor Duke Kierstan Bell Florida Gulf Coast Kianna Smith Louisville Diamond Miller Maryland Katie Benzan Maryland Jakia Brown-Turner NC State Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Sydney Parrish Oregon Zia Cooke South Carolina Elena Tsineke South Florida Lexie Hull Stanford Jordan Horston Tennessee Destiny Pitts Texas A&M Charisma Osborne UCLA Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season

