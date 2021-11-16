Texas women's basketball is season's first Team of the Week after beating Stanford

One win away from the Women’s Final Four in 2021, the Texas Longhorns made an early season statement that they again are a team to watch this season, scoring a 95-point win over New Orleans before going on the road to win 61-56 at defending national champion Stanford to earn NCAA.com Team of the Week honors.



Texas won at Maples Pavilion over No. 2/3-ranked Stanford on Sunday as freshman point guard Rori Harmon paced the Longhorns with a season-best 21 points, connecting on 8-of-16 shots from the field. Junior transfer Aliyah Matharu provided the offensive spark in the second half for the Longhorns, scoring all 17 of her points in the final 10 minutes of action, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the 3-point line.



Expected to again be a strong defensive team under head coach Vic Schaefer, the Longhorns defense forced the issue and won the turnover battle, 20-10, holding Stanford to just a 35.4 percent (17-48) shooting from the field.

Texas opened the season on Nov. 9 by posting a dominant 131-36 non-conference victory over New Orleans at the Frank Erwin Center. The 131-point outpouring ranks as the second-highest single-game point total in program history, trailing only a 135-point showing in a victory over Centenary on Dec. 16, 2000.



Freshman Kyndall Hunter poured in a game-high 27 points to lead an impressive offensive showing for the Longhorns, which saw five players finish in double figures. Matharu (18 points), Joanne Allen-Taylor (15), Deyona Gaston (12) and Latasha Lattimore (11) were the others to post double digits offensively. Hunter scored 21 of her 27 points from behind the arc as she finished the night 7-of-8 on her triple attempts. She was 10-of-14 overall from the field.



Texas returns home Nov. 17 as they play host to Southeast Missouri at the Frank Erwin Center before hitting the road on Sunday, Nov. 21 for a matchup at No. 15/12 Tennessee.