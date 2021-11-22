These 26 numbers tell the story of No. 1 South Carolina's win over No. 2 UConn

About any changes in the delayed women’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week . . . never mind, there won’t be any. Not at the top, anyway.

So what happened when No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut ran into each other at high noon Monday in a converted ballroom in the Bahamas? Let’s answer by the numbers.

1 – That’s where the Gamecocks will still be ranked after their 73-57 dismissal of the Huskies at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The AP poll was put off a day for only the second time ever, so voters could adjust if need be. They don’t, when it comes to their No. 1 vote.

1-9-7 – Connecticut’s offensive output in the fourth quarter. One basket, nine missed shots and seven turnovers.

44 – Connecticut’s shooting percentage for the game. The Huskies came into the game leading the nation at 55.8 percent.

16-3 – South Carolina seized the day by outscoring Connecticut 16-3 in the fourth quarter, not allowing a point in the last five minutes. You might have noticed a theme. Yeah, the Gamecocks thrive with their defense.

20-2 – Connecticut’s scoring run in the first quarter. Wonder when the last time the Huskies did that and ended up losing by 16?

TEAM OF THE WEEK: This squad earns the honor after beating the defending champions

19 – South Carolina offensive rebounds, which were only six fewer than Connecticut’s total rebounds.

17-2 – South Carolina’s advantage in second-chance points. Given the above item, that should come as no surprise.

15 – Rebounds by Connecticut’s starting lineup.

15 – Rebounds by South Carolina star center Aliyah Boston.

40 – You might have noticed another theme. Yeah, the Gamecocks are a handful on the boards. They’ve now gone 40 consecutive games without being out-rebounded.

22 – Connecticut field goals.

18 – Connecticut assists. The Huskies passed well enough. Finishing the play was another matter in the second half.

10 – South Carolina turnovers in the first 12 minutes.

TOURNEY GROWTH: 2022 tournament expanded to 68 teams

4 – South Carolina turnovers in the final 28 minutes.

32-7-8 – South Carolina’s guard tandem of Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson combined for 32 points, seven assists and eight steals.

11-9 – Boston’s points and rebounds at halftime, meaning she was only one rebound short of a double-double in the first half.

11 – Connecticut fast break points the first half.

4 – Connecticut fast break points the second half.

22-3 – Connecticut’s record in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups. Before Monday.

0-4 – South Carolina’s record in No. 1 vs. No. 2 games, three of them against Connecticut. Before Monday.

9-1 – The Huskies’ record against South Carolina. Before Monday.

9 – Games out of those 10 meetings when one or the other has come in No. 1.

18 – Points by Connecticut freshman phenom Azzi Fudd Sunday against South Florida, on 6-for-10 shooting.

0 – Points by Fudd against South Carolina. She took one shot.

3 – Top-10 teams South Carolina has already beaten — North Carolina State, Oregon and Connecticut. The Gamecocks have Maryland and Stanford in December, meaning five of their first 12 games might be against top-10 opponents.

65 – Days until South Carolina and Connecticut meet again in Columbia.