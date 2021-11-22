Mike Lopresti | NCAA.com | November 22, 2021 These 26 numbers tell the story of No. 1 South Carolina's win over No. 2 UConn Aliyah Boston & Zia Cooke on South Carolina's Battle 4 Atlantis win vs. UConn Share About any changes in the delayed women’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week . . . never mind, there won’t be any. Not at the top, anyway. So what happened when No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut ran into each other at high noon Monday in a converted ballroom in the Bahamas? Let’s answer by the numbers. 1 – That’s where the Gamecocks will still be ranked after their 73-57 dismissal of the Huskies at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The AP poll was put off a day for only the second time ever, so voters could adjust if need be. They don’t, when it comes to their No. 1 vote. 1-9-7 – Connecticut’s offensive output in the fourth quarter. One basket, nine missed shots and seven turnovers. 44 – Connecticut’s shooting percentage for the game. The Huskies came into the game leading the nation at 55.8 percent. 16-3 – South Carolina seized the day by outscoring Connecticut 16-3 in the fourth quarter, not allowing a point in the last five minutes. You might have noticed a theme. Yeah, the Gamecocks thrive with their defense. 20-2 – Connecticut’s scoring run in the first quarter. Wonder when the last time the Huskies did that and ended up losing by 16? TEAM OF THE WEEK: This squad earns the honor after beating the defending champions 19 – South Carolina offensive rebounds, which were only six fewer than Connecticut’s total rebounds. 17-2 – South Carolina’s advantage in second-chance points. Given the above item, that should come as no surprise. 15 – Rebounds by Connecticut’s starting lineup. 15 – Rebounds by South Carolina star center Aliyah Boston. 40 – You might have noticed another theme. Yeah, the Gamecocks are a handful on the boards. They’ve now gone 40 consecutive games without being out-rebounded. 22 – Connecticut field goals. 18 – Connecticut assists. The Huskies passed well enough. Finishing the play was another matter in the second half. 10 – South Carolina turnovers in the first 12 minutes. TOURNEY GROWTH: 2022 tournament expanded to 68 teams 4 – South Carolina turnovers in the final 28 minutes. 32-7-8 – South Carolina’s guard tandem of Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson combined for 32 points, seven assists and eight steals. 11-9 – Boston’s points and rebounds at halftime, meaning she was only one rebound short of a double-double in the first half. 11 – Connecticut fast break points the first half. 4 – Connecticut fast break points the second half. 22-3 – Connecticut’s record in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups. Before Monday. 0-4 – South Carolina’s record in No. 1 vs. No. 2 games, three of them against Connecticut. Before Monday. 9-1 – The Huskies’ record against South Carolina. Before Monday. 9 – Games out of those 10 meetings when one or the other has come in No. 1. 18 – Points by Connecticut freshman phenom Azzi Fudd Sunday against South Florida, on 6-for-10 shooting. 0 – Points by Fudd against South Carolina. She took one shot. 3 – Top-10 teams South Carolina has already beaten — North Carolina State, Oregon and Connecticut. The Gamecocks have Maryland and Stanford in December, meaning five of their first 12 games might be against top-10 opponents. 65 – Days until South Carolina and Connecticut meet again in Columbia. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston leads this week's starting five in DI women's basketball Here's our starting five from the second week of action in DI women's basketball. READ MORE Women's volleyball: South Carolina upsets Kentucky, halts losing skid South Carolina volleyball took down defending national champion Kentucky after falling behind 2-1 Thursday night. READ MORE 20 shooting guards named to 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to top shooting guard. READ MORE