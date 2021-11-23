South Carolina's Aliyah Boston leads this week's starting five in DI women's basketball

Week two of the season presented a number of standout performances, here are the top five through games played Monday, Nov. 22.

Here are the five standout performers:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Junior forward Aliyah Boston powered top-ranked South Carolina (6-0) to four victories in the week, highlighted by back-to-back wins over top-10-ranked opponents on the way to the team's Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament title.

Statistically, Boston averaged just 25.3 minutes per game but still posted a week with 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game averages while shooting over 56 percent from the field. Boston ended the week as the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament MVP thanks to an average of 20.3 points and 10 rebounds per game over the three contests, including statement wins over No. 9 Oregon and No. 2 UConn.

In just 23 minutes on the court against the Ducks, she scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. She saved her best performance for the championship game, helping the team down the Huskies behind a 22-point, 15-rebound performance. Along with nearly posting her first double-double of the season by halftime (11 points, 9 rebounds), Boston also recorded more offensive rebounds (7) than UConn's entire team (6) for the game.

Thanks to her big week, Boston now ranks 13th in the SEC for scoring average this season (14.8), 14th in rebounding (7.7), seventh in field goal percentage (.535) and seventh in blocked shots (2.2). The Gamecocks will next begin a four-game home stand starting on Friday, Nov. 26 against Elon.



Jasmine Franklin, Missouri State

Jasmine Franklin of Missouri State upped her game last week against two Power Five opponents in Oklahoma State and USC, averaging 15.5 points and 15.0 rebounds to go along with four total blocks and six steals as the Lady Bears went 1-1.



In the matchup at Oklahoma State last Wednesday, Franklin grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds which was also the fourth-most rebounds in a single game in program history in the low-scoring 44-40 loss. She also tied for team-high honors with eight points on the night.



Then on Saturday in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans, Franklin was 10-for-19 from the field and dropped 23 points while securing 11 rebounds. With her second basket at USC, Franklin became the 30th Lady Bear in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. The victory improved Missouri State to 34-5 in their last 39 true road games and also marks the ninth-straight season in which the Lady Bears have defeated a Power Five program. The senior paces Missouri State with an average of 15.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in four games this season

Missouri State, 3-1, will be back on the court Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at the San Juan Shootout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Lady Bears take on Virginia Tech on Friday, before concluding the tournament against LSU on Saturday.



Tamari Key, Tennessee

Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 junior center, recorded the fifth triple-double in Tennessee history, scoring 10 points and adding 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in 39 minutes of play as the Lady Volunteers took down No. 12 Texas, 74-70, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.



Behind Key, Tennessee tied a program-record with 15 blocks in the Texas game and overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in scoring the big win. Key’s rebound total breezed past her previous career high of 12 and she matched her best for blocks, tying for the second-highest tally in Tennessee annals. Key now has two triple-doubles and is the only player in Tennessee's illustrious history with more than one. She posted her first last season vs. Florida in which she had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots on Jan. 31, 2021.



Tennessee, now 4-0 on the season, started the week with 52-49 home win over No. 23 South Florida, overcoming a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Key pulled down 10 rebounds, five in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 and blocking six shots against the Bulls.

The Lady Volunteers will next head to the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, taking on Kansas on Nov. 26 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 27.



Sali Kourouma, Little Rock

Little Rock sophomore forward Sali Kourouma averaged 28.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last week as the Trojans claimed a pair of wins over Memphis and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.



Kourouma scored a career-high 32 points in Little Rock’s 55-50 home win over Memphis on Nov. 18. She recorded five steals and one block, turning up the defense which helped the Trojans prevent Memphis from hitting a field goal in the final six-plus minutes of the game last Thursday. Earlier in the week she had 24 points as Little Rock topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 73-63, on Nov. 16.



Overall she totaled 56 points in the two wins, shooting an impressive 43.2% (19-for-44) from the field and 78.9% (15 of 19) from the charity stripe on the week while averaging 28.0 minutes per game.



Kourouma enters this week ranked second in the nation in free throws made (28), third in the nation in points per game (25.2) and seventh in the nation in field goals made (34). Little Rock, 3-1, will next host Auburn on Nov. 24.

Moon Ursin, Tulane

Tulane senior guard Moon Ursin averaged 19.5 points per game in a 2-0 week for the Green Wave. She shot 50 percent from the field (13-of-26) and from beyond the arc (5-of-10) while also pulling down 7.5 rebounds per contest.



The Baylor transfer and Destrehan, Louisiana, native, Ursin posted a career night against TCU on Nov. 17, as she recorded a double-double by scoring 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and collecting 10 rebounds. Ursin also went 5-for-5 from the charity stripe in that contest to help Tulane take down TCU 88-78 in double overtime.



In Tulane’s 86-53 win over South Alabama on Nov. 20, Ursin had 10 points as one of three Green Wave players totaling double figures.



The Green Wave, 4-0, plays at LSU on Nov. 23 before going to Denver for the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic where they will take on Wyoming (Nov. 26) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 27.