South Florida women's basketball is our Team of the Week after two huge wins

South Florida women's basketball delivered two of the biggest wins in program history over a five-day period, beating two top-10 ranked opponents in Oregon and Stanford to earn NCAA.com Team of the Week honors.



The Bulls first defeated No. 9 Oregon 71-62 on Nov. 22 in the third-place game at the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis. South Florida then toppled No. 7 Stanford by a 57-54 count in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament on Friday, Nov. 26.

The win over Stanford completed a difficult stretch for South Florida (5-2), which has played four ranked teams in its last five games. Before coming to the Bahamas, South Florida lost by three points, 52-49 at Tennessee, and was tied with UConn in the fourth period before losing, 60-53 on Nov. 21.



Against Oregon, junior guards Elisa Pinzan and Sydni Harvey combined for 48 points to lead the way. Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while Harvey added 22 points for the Bulls, who repeatedly got their hands in passing lanes for deflections that kept interrupting the Ducks' attempts to establish any kind of rhythm. Oregon committed a season-high 25 turnovers in a mistake-filled performance that helped South Florida get 16 more shots for the game. The Bulls were automatic down the stretch from the free-throw line, hitting all 12 of their shots from the charity stripe in the final 45 seconds as they held on for the win over the Ducks.

In the win over defending national champion Stanford, Harvey tallied a game-high 15 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left, sending No. 18 South Florida to the win. Trailing by 12 points, Stanford rallied to take a 53-52 lead on Lacey Hull's 3-pointer from the top of the key with 14.1 seconds left. After a miss by South Florida, Brooke Demetre hit one of two free throws to make it a two-point game and set up Harvey's big shot. Pinzan added two free throws for the final margin as Stanford couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer. South Florida senior forward Bethy Mununga dominated inside against the Cardinal, matching her career-high with 23 rebounds, to go along with six points.



For the week, Harvey averaged 18.5 points per game and shot .636 from beyond the arc for the Bulls in the two statement wins in the Bahamas. During the game with Stanford, Harvey became the 25th player in program history to score 1,000 career points.



South Florida will return to action on Dec. 2 at UT Arlington.