Autumn Johnson | NCAA.com | December 6, 2021 Analysis and takeaways from the first women's basketball NET rankings for 2021-22 Women's basketball selection committee chair, Nina King, on the state of the game Share The 2021-22 women's college basketball NET rankings (as of Monday, Dec. 5) have been released. All DI teams have been ranked Nos. 1 through 356 in the season's first NET rankings, based off of team value index (game results), NET efficiency, winning percentage and adjusted win percentage. Click here to learn more about the NET rankings. Here are my instant reactions and takeaways from the first women's college basketball NET rankings: Déjà vu for top-ranked South Carolina Remember when South Carolina started and ended as the No. 1 team in the nation during the 2019-20 season? The Gamecocks were undefeated and owned the top AP ranking until March 2020 when the NCAA women's basketball tournament was canceled. This season is trending in the same direction for the Gamecocks, so far, who have been ranked No. 1 in every AP poll, and now starts atop the first edition of NET rankings. So far, the Gamecocks have been untouchable with an 8-0 record. That flawless record speaks volumes. South Carolina has been tasked with a tough early-season schedule with wins over top-caliber teams like UConn (No. 8 in NET), NC State (No. 3) and Oregon (No. 28). The Gamecocks beat both the Huskies and Ducks by double figures in those matchups. South Carolina is well-equipped and more experienced to run it back with its trio — Aaliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal — who were in the starting lineup as freshmen in 2019-20. Now the Big 3 is accompanied by its entire Final Four squad from last year, plus added talent. South Carolina is a scary team, but it doesn't get easier for this squad who still has Maryland, Stanford and a rematch with UConn on its schedule. NET FAQ: Answering common questions about the DI women's basketball NET ranking system Biggest surprise teams North Carolina coming in at No. 2 in the first NET rankings immediately caught my eye. The Tar Heels' top-6 scoring defense in the nation is getting recognition. North Carolina has held its opponents to only 48.6 points per game this season to remain undefeated, so far. Its scoring is paced by Alyssa Ustby, who leads the ACC in double-doubles and is 14th in the nation, and Deja Kelly as North Carolina's top scorer. The Tar Heels haven't faced any ranked opponents yet, but their opportunity will come when they face NC State in ACC play — a team the Tar Heels upset last year. North Carolina has shown they can be a force to be reckon with, and this team is coming together at the right time. UNC is unranked, but picked up 32 votes in Monday's AP poll update. BYU at No. 23 is another team I had as a preseason dark horse, and it's right where I expected them to be, coming in at No. 23. The Cougars are undefeated, and it helps to state your case with huge back-to-back upset over West Virginia and Florida State. Last year, BYU took down Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament and came close to upsetting Arizona, who were eventually in the championship round. This veteran group could great problems, especially bringing back all five of its starters, so keep an eye out for BYU. Shaylee Gonzales and the BYU Cougars break into AP Top 25 Let's talk about a few teams that might be ranked lower than expected. Tennessee sitting outside of the top-10 is a surprise, considering its tough schedule and defeating Texas, who sits at No. 5 in NET. The Vols are undefeated with wins over South Florida and Virginia Tech as well. We could see Tennessee continue to make its case for a higher ranking with Stanford coming up soon on Dec. 18. Speaking of South Florida, the Bulls have some remarkable wins over Oregon and defending champion Stanford. If you look at some of their loses, South Florida only fell to Tennessee by a possession and to UConn by single-digits. USF is No. 32 in the NET rankings. Purdue is another dark horse team coming in at No. 121. I'm not saying they're a top-25 team in the nation, but the Boilermakers are a sleeper team. I like what new head coach Katie Gearlds is doing with her squad, racking up back-to-back upsets over ranked ACC foes — Georgia Tech and Florida State. Also of note is Maryland sitting outside the top-25 at No. 29 and Iowa ranked at No. 22. Iowa suffered an upset against Duke last week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after going 17 days without action, including three canceled games due to Covid-19 protocols. Deep Conference teams Based off of the first NET rankings, the ACC may be the deepest conference, so far. Three teams are in the top-10 (North Carolina, NC State and Louisville) and six overall in the top-25. The Big 12 and Pac 12 both have two teams in the top-10 and the SEC, Big East and Big Ten have one team each represented. The Big Ten's depth was a big storyline heading into this season after four teams out of the strong conference advanced to the Sweet 16, including Indiana's run to the Elite Eight. It's still early in the season, but the Big Ten only has three teams featured in the first NET top-25 and only one — Nebraska — in the top 10. Nebraska comes in at No. 4 in the NET, and rightfully so as the Huskers are a top-5 scoring offense in the nation with 86.6 points per game. The Huskers weren't even in the preseason Big Ten conversation after losing top-rebounder Kate Cain to the WNBA, but Nebraska is undefeated and causing damage with its young squad. Below are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table. RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 South Carolina SEC 9-0 1-0 4-0 4-0 0-0 2 North Carolina ACC 8-0 3-0 2-0 3-0 0-0 3 NC State ACC 8-1 1-0 2-0 5-1 0-0 4 Nebraska Big Ten 8-0 2-0 1-0 5-0 0-0 5 Texas Big 12 6-1 2-1 0-0 4-0 0-0 6 Louisville ACC 7-1 3-0 0-1 4-0 0-0 7 Arizona Pac-12 7-0 0-0 4-0 3-0 0-0 8 UConn Big East 5-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 0-0 9 Stanford Pac-12 5-2 1-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 10 Iowa St. Big 12 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 0-0 11 Kansas St. Big 12 7-2 0-2 0-0 7-0 0-0 12 Notre Dame ACC 7-2 2-1 1-1 4-0 0-0 13 Tennessee SEC 8-0 2-0 2-0 4-0 0-0 14 Georgia SEC 7-1 1-0 2-0 4-1 0-0 15 Virginia Tech ACC 7-2 3-0 1-1 3-1 0-0 16 Baylor Big 12 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 0-0 17 Texas A&M SEC 8-1 0-0 3-0 5-1 0-0 18 Ohio St. Big Ten 6-1 1-1 0-0 5-0 0-0 19 Duke ACC 8-0 2-0 1-0 5-0 0-0 20 Princeton Ivy League 6-2 4-2 0-0 2-0 0-0 21 Arkansas SEC 7-2 1-2 0-0 6-0 0-0 22 Iowa Big Ten 5-1 1-1 0-0 4-0 0-0 23 BYU WCC 8-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 0-0 24 Gonzaga WCC 7-1 2-0 2-0 3-1 0-0 25 Utah Pac-12 6-2 1-0 1-1 4-1 0-0 26 Missouri St. MVC 4-2 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-0 27 Kansas Big 12 7-1 0-0 1-1 6-0 0-0 28 Oregon Pac-12 4-3 1-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 29 Maryland Big Ten 8-2 2-0 0-2 6-0 0-0 30 Missouri SEC 8-1 2-1 1-0 5-0 0-0 31 LSU SEC 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 0-0 32 South Fla. AAC 5-3 0-2 3-1 2-0 0-0 33 Alabama SEC 8-2 1-0 0-1 7-1 0-0 34 FGCU ASUN 6-1 1-0 4-0 1-1 1-0 35 Indiana Big Ten 5-2 2-0 1-1 2-1 0-0 36 Michigan Big Ten 8-1 1-1 2-0 5-0 0-0 37 Creighton Big East 5-2 0-2 0-0 5-0 0-0 38 Oklahoma Big 12 7-1 2-0 2-1 3-0 0-0 39 IUPUI Horizon 4-1 3-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 40 UNI MVC 5-2 3-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 41 UCF AAC 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 0-0 42 Kentucky SEC 6-1 0-1 0-0 6-0 0-0 43 Georgia Tech ACC 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 44 Colorado Pac-12 8-0 2-0 0-0 6-0 0-0 45 Buffalo MAC 5-2 0-0 1-2 4-0 0-0 46 Ole Miss SEC 8-1 2-0 1-0 5-1 0-0 47 SFA WAC 6-1 1-1 3-0 2-0 2-0 48 Middle Tenn. C-USA 7-1 3-0 1-1 3-0 0-0 49 Florida St. ACC 6-2 1-0 0-2 5-0 0-0 50 West Virginia Big 12 4-2 0-1 1-1 3-0 0-0 51 Arizona St. Pac-12 5-4 0-1 1-2 4-1 0-0 52 Massachusetts Atlantic 10 9-1 2-0 2-1 5-0 0-0 53 Rhode Island Atlantic 10 7-3 3-2 0-1 4-0 0-0 54 Long Beach St. Big West 6-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 1-0 55 VCU Atlantic 10 5-2 0-0 1-1 4-1 0-0 56 DePaul Big East 7-2 0-1 2-1 5-0 0-0 57 Wake Forest ACC 8-1 2-0 0-0 6-1 0-0 58 Marquette Big East 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0 59 UCLA Pac-12 5-2 0-0 1-2 4-0 0-0 60 Fordham Atlantic 10 6-3 1-1 1-2 4-0 0-0 61 North Texas C-USA 4-2 0-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 62 Boston College ACC 6-2 1-2 0-0 5-0 0-0 63 Washington St. Pac-12 6-1 2-0 1-1 3-0 0-0 64 Northwestern Big Ten 6-3 1-1 1-2 4-0 0-0 65 Portland WCC 4-2 1-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 66 UNLV Mountain West 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 67 San Diego WCC 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 68 South Dakota Summit League 3-4 1-0 1-3 1-1 1-0 69 Kansas City Summit League 6-1 1-1 2-0 3-0 1-0 70 Kent St. MAC 5-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-0 71 Houston AAC 3-5 0-3 1-2 2-0 0-0 72 South Dakota St. Summit League 3-5 0-4 1-1 2-0 0-0 73 Minnesota Big Ten 6-4 1-0 1-2 4-2 0-0 74 Mississippi St. SEC 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0 75 Oregon St. Pac-12 4-2 0-0 0-2 4-0 0-0 76 Stony Brook America East 7-1 4-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 77 Pittsburgh ACC 7-2 2-0 1-2 4-0 0-0 78 Michigan St. Big Ten 6-4 1-3 0-0 5-1 0-0 79 Tulsa AAC 6-0 2-0 1-0 3-0 0-0 80 Belmont OVC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-0 81 Southern California Pac-12 5-3 1-0 1-1 3-2 0-0 82 Quinnipiac MAAC 4-3 2-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 83 Bucknell Patriot 6-2 3-2 1-0 2-0 0-0 84 Washington Pac-12 2-3 0-0 0-2 2-1 0-0 85 Syracuse ACC 5-4 0-0 0-3 5-1 0-0 86 Vanderbilt SEC 5-5 0-2 1-2 4-1 0-0 87 California Pac-12 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 88 Murray St. OVC 4-2 3-2 0-0 1-0 2-0 89 Dayton Atlantic 10 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 0-0 90 Texas Tech Big 12 6-2 0-0 2-1 4-1 0-0 91 Colorado St. Mountain West 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 1-0 92 Towson CAA 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 2-0 93 Memphis AAC 7-2 2-2 1-0 4-0 0-0 94 Montana Big Sky 6-1 2-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 95 Drake MVC 5-2 1-0 2-0 2-2 0-0 96 Columbia Ivy League 8-2 5-0 1-1 2-1 0-0 97 UTEP C-USA 5-1 0-0 1-1 4-0 0-0 98 Northeastern CAA 6-2 2-2 0-0 4-0 0-0 99 Oklahoma St. Big 12 3-4 2-1 0-2 1-1 0-0 100 Ohio MAC 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 1-0 101 Wichita St. AAC 7-2 2-2 0-0 5-0 0-0 102 UT Arlington Sun Belt 6-2 2-0 0-1 4-1 0-0 103 App State Sun Belt 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 2-0 104 Tulane AAC 6-3 1-2 2-1 3-0 0-0 105 Old Dominion C-USA 6-2 1-1 3-0 2-1 0-0 106 Auburn SEC 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-0 107 Liberty ASUN 6-1 2-0 1-0 3-1 1-0 108 Miami (FL) ACC 5-3 0-1 0-2 5-0 0-0 109 Little Rock Sun Belt 5-4 1-2 0-1 4-1 0-0 110 Mercer SoCon 6-4 3-3 0-0 3-1 0-0 111 Jacksonville St. ASUN 4-2 1-2 2-0 1-0 2-0 112 New Mexico Mountain West 7-3 1-1 1-2 5-0 1-0 113 Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-3 0-3 0-0 3-0 0-0 114 California Baptist WAC 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 0-0 115 SMU AAC 3-5 0-2 1-1 2-2 0-0 116 Davidson Atlantic 10 5-2 2-1 1-0 2-1 0-0 117 Wyoming Mountain West 1-4 1-2 0-1 0-1 2-0 118 Drexel CAA 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 0-0 119 Florida SEC 7-3 1-2 3-1 3-0 0-0 120 Cleveland St. Horizon 5-0 1-0 0-0 4-0 1-0 121 Purdue Big Ten 6-3 2-0 1-1 3-2 0-0 122 Penn St. Big Ten 4-4 0-2 1-2 3-0 0-0 123 St. John's (NY) Big East 4-4 1-1 0-3 3-0 0-0 124 Delaware CAA 5-2 2-1 2-0 1-1 1-0 125 Charlotte C-USA 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-0 126 Abilene Christian WAC 4-1 1-1 2-0 1-0 2-0 127 Toledo MAC 3-2 1-1 1-1 1-0 0-0 128 Elon CAA 5-2 2-2 0-0 3-0 0-0 129 Temple AAC 5-3 3-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 130 Texas St. Sun Belt 2-2 2-2 0-0 0-0 3-0 131 Western Ill. Summit League 6-2 2-2 0-0 4-0 1-0 132 Southern Ill. MVC 2-3 1-3 1-0 0-0 0-0 133 Clemson ACC 5-3 0-1 0-0 5-2 0-0 134 Jackson St. SWAC 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 0-0 135 Fairfield MAAC 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-0 136 Air Force Mountain West 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 1-0 137 Albany (NY) America East 3-3 1-3 0-0 2-0 0-0 138 Yale Ivy League 5-4 4-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 139 Weber St. Big Sky 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-0 140 San Francisco WCC 5-4 1-2 1-1 3-1 0-0 141 Troy Sun Belt 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 1-0 142 Ball St. MAC 4-3 1-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 143 North Dakota St. Summit League 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 1-0 144 UC Davis Big West 3-3 1-1 1-0 1-2 1-0 145 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 3-5 2-1 0-2 1-2 0-0 146 Stetson ASUN 4-3 1-1 3-2 0-0 1-0 147 Penn Ivy League 3-5 2-1 1-1 0-3 1-0 148 Manhattan MAAC 4-3 1-1 0-2 3-0 0-0 149 Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 3-3 1-2 2-0 0-1 1-0 150 Loyola Chicago MVC 4-3 1-3 0-0 3-0 1-0 151 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 5-0 2-0 0-0 3-0 2-0 152 UT Martin OVC 3-5 0-2 2-2 1-1 0-0 153 Northern Ill. MAC 3-3 0-2 0-1 3-0 0-0 154 Youngstown St. Horizon 7-0 3-0 0-0 4-0 0-0 155 Bowling Green MAC 2-4 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-0 156 Richmond Atlantic 10 4-4 2-1 0-1 2-2 0-0 157 TCU Big 12 3-4 1-1 0-1 2-2 0-0 158 Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-0 159 North Florida ASUN 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 3-0 160 UC Irvine Big West 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 1-0 161 Rutgers Big Ten 4-6 0-1 0-3 4-2 0-0 162 Furman SoCon 3-4 0-3 1-0 2-1 2-0 163 Ga. Southern Sun Belt 4-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-0 164 Villanova Big East 3-5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 165 Santa Clara WCC 4-1 1-1 0-0 3-0 1-0 166 Louisiana Tech C-USA 4-2 1-2 1-0 2-0 2-0 167 Fresno St. Mountain West 1-6 1-4 0-1 0-1 1-0 168 Northern Ky. Horizon 5-3 3-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 169 UAB C-USA 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 2-0 170 San Diego St. Mountain West 3-4 1-1 0-2 2-1 1-0 171 Pepperdine WCC 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 172 Omaha Summit League 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 1-0 173 Jacksonville ASUN 3-2 2-1 0-0 1-1 2-0 174 Lehigh Patriot 5-3 0-2 0-0 5-1 1-0 175 Wagner NEC 5-1 2-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 176 Boston U. Patriot 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 0-0 177 Green Bay Horizon 4-4 1-2 1-1 2-1 0-0 178 UC Riverside Big West 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 1-0 179 Miami (OH) MAC 3-3 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-0 180 Evansville MVC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-0 181 La Salle Atlantic 10 5-3 2-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 182 St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 183 Fla. Atlantic C-USA 2-5 1-3 0-0 1-2 1-0 184 George Washington Atlantic 10 5-4 1-1 1-1 3-2 0-0 185 Eastern Ill. OVC 3-4 1-1 1-3 1-0 2-0 186 Oral Roberts Summit League 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 1-0 187 East Carolina AAC 4-5 0-4 0-0 4-1 0-0 188 Seton Hall Big East 3-4 0-1 1-1 2-2 0-0 189 Louisiana Sun Belt 4-1 3-0 0-0 1-1 2-0 190 Harvard Ivy League 3-6 0-5 0-1 3-0 0-0 191 Grand Canyon WAC 3-2 0-2 0-0 3-0 2-0 192 Western Mich. MAC 3-2 2-2 0-0 1-0 2-0 193 Illinois Big Ten 4-4 0-0 0-2 4-2 0-0 194 FIU C-USA 4-3 1-1 0-0 3-2 1-0 195 Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 5-3 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 196 Georgetown Big East 3-4 2-1 0-0 1-3 1-0 197 Tennessee Tech OVC 2-5 1-2 0-2 1-1 1-0 198 Milwaukee Horizon 4-5 1-4 0-0 3-1 0-0 199 Virginia ACC 3-6 2-2 0-0 1-4 0-0 200 Austin Peay OVC 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-0 1-0 201 Providence Big East 4-5 1-0 0-0 3-5 0-0 202 James Madison CAA 3-5 0-4 0-0 3-1 0-0 203 Xavier Big East 3-5 2-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 204 Seattle U WAC 3-3 2-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 205 New Mexico St. WAC 2-4 0-2 1-1 1-1 1-0 206 Western Ky. C-USA 4-4 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-0 207 Holy Cross Patriot 3-4 1-1 0-0 2-3 1-0 208 Col. of Charleston CAA 3-3 3-0 0-0 0-3 1-0 209 N.C. A&T Big South 1-6 0-4 0-2 1-0 0-0 210 Utah Valley WAC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 2-0 211 Presbyterian Big South 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-0 212 American Patriot 5-2 1-2 1-0 3-0 0-0 213 Southeastern La. Southland 2-5 2-3 0-0 0-2 1-0 214 UNC Greensboro SoCon 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 1-0 215 Southern Utah Big Sky 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 1-0 216 Arkansas St. Sun Belt 2-5 1-2 0-1 1-2 2-0 217 USC Upstate Big South 3-2 2-2 0-0 1-0 2-0 218 Cal St. Fullerton Big West 4-3 1-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 219 Northwestern St. Southland 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-0 3-0 220 SIUE OVC 3-3 2-3 0-0 1-0 0-0 221 Southern Miss. C-USA 5-2 2-1 0-0 3-1 1-0 222 Northern Colo. Big Sky 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-0 223 UMass Lowell America East 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-0 224 Duquesne Atlantic 10 4-5 1-3 0-0 3-2 0-0 225 Coppin St. MEAC 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-0 226 CSUN Big West 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 1-0 227 Sam Houston WAC 2-3 0-3 0-0 2-0 2-0 228 Iona MAAC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 229 UNC Asheville Big South 2-3 2-2 0-0 0-1 2-0 230 UC San Diego Big West 2-4 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-0 231 UTRGV WAC 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 232 George Mason Atlantic 10 6-3 4-2 1-0 1-1 0-0 233 Tennessee St. OVC 2-5 2-3 0-0 0-2 1-0 234 Vermont America East 4-4 0-2 0-1 4-1 0-0 235 North Dakota Summit League 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 1-0 236 Nevada Mountain West 5-3 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 237 Bradley MVC 2-3 0-3 0-0 2-0 1-0 238 UC Santa Barbara Big West 3-3 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-0 239 St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 4-2 1-1 0-0 3-1 1-0 240 Army West Point Patriot 4-3 2-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 241 Idaho St. Big Sky 1-6 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-0 242 Morgan St. MEAC 2-4 2-4 0-0 0-0 2-0 243 Hawaii Big West 3-5 0-2 0-0 3-3 0-0 244 Tarleton St. WAC 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 4-0 245 Rice C-USA 2-3 0-1 0-0 2-2 1-0 246 Illinois St. MVC 1-6 1-3 0-1 0-2 1-0 247 Utah St. Mountain West 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-0 248 Samford SoCon 1-6 0-5 0-0 1-1 1-0 249 Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 2-6 0-2 0-3 2-1 0-0 250 Marshall C-USA 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 1-0 251 LMU (CA) WCC 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 252 Montana St. Big Sky 3-5 1-4 0-1 2-0 1-0 253 Lamar University WAC 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-0 254 Eastern Mich. MAC 1-3 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-0 255 Akron MAC 2-3 1-3 0-0 1-0 1-0 256 Houston Baptist Southland 1-5 0-3 0-1 1-1 2-0 257 A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 2-3 0-2 0-1 2-0 2-0 258 Longwood Big South 3-5 2-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 259 Sacred Heart NEC 3-2 2-0 0-0 1-2 0-0 260 Rider MAAC 2-5 1-3 0-1 1-1 0-0 261 Indiana St. MVC 2-5 2-2 0-1 0-2 1-0 262 Loyola Maryland Patriot 3-5 0-4 0-0 3-1 0-0 263 Wisconsin Big Ten 2-7 0-4 1-0 1-3 0-0 264 Central Mich. MAC 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-2 0-0 265 Oakland Horizon 3-5 0-1 0-0 3-4 0-0 266 NJIT America East 4-5 2-4 0-0 2-1 0-0 267 Norfolk St. MEAC 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-0 268 Georgia St. Sun Belt 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-2 2-0 269 UIW Southland 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 2-0 270 Cornell Ivy League 4-5 2-3 0-0 2-2 0-0 271 Cincinnati AAC 4-4 0-2 0-0 4-2 0-0 272 Idaho Big Sky 0-6 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-0 273 UTSA C-USA 1-6 0-3 0-1 1-2 0-0 274 Niagara MAAC 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 0-0 275 Saint Peter's MAAC 2-5 1-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 276 William & Mary CAA 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 1-0 277 Lipscomb ASUN 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 2-0 278 McNeese Southland 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 2-0 279 Pacific WCC 1-6 0-4 0-0 1-2 1-0 280 UIC Horizon 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 281 Howard MEAC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-0 282 Denver Summit League 2-5 1-2 0-0 1-3 1-0 283 Gardner-Webb Big South 2-6 0-4 2-0 0-2 0-0 284 Marist MAAC 2-6 1-3 0-0 1-3 0-0 285 Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 1-0 286 Hofstra CAA 2-3 1-3 0-0 1-0 1-0 287 Radford Big South 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 2-0 288 Maine America East 2-6 2-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 289 Southern U. SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-0 290 Lafayette Patriot 3-5 0-3 0-0 3-2 0-0 291 Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-6 0-4 1-1 1-1 1-0 292 Campbell Big South 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 2-0 293 Boise St. Mountain West 1-5 0-1 0-2 1-2 1-0 294 High Point Big South 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 1-0 295 N.C. Central MEAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-0 296 Central Ark. ASUN 2-4 0-3 0-0 2-1 1-0 297 Robert Morris Horizon 3-5 2-2 0-0 1-3 0-0 298 Eastern Ky. ASUN 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-0 299 Wright St. Horizon 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-0 300 Wofford SoCon 1-6 0-2 0-2 1-2 1-0 301 Mount St. Mary's NEC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 1-0 302 Binghamton America East 2-4 0-2 0-0 2-2 1-0 303 ETSU SoCon 1-7 0-5 0-1 1-1 0-0 304 Monmouth MAAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 305 LIU NEC 0-8 0-6 0-0 0-2 0-0 306 Western Caro. SoCon 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 2-0 307 Grambling SWAC 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 0-0 308 North Ala. ASUN 1-3 0-2 0-0 1-1 2-1 309 Chattanooga SoCon 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-0 310 Valparaiso MVC 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0 311 Eastern Wash. Big Sky 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 1-0 312 Kennesaw St. ASUN 1-6 0-3 0-0 1-3 1-0 313 Butler Big East 0-8 0-3 0-0 0-5 0-0 314 Alabama St. SWAC 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-0 315 CSU Bakersfield Big West 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 1-0 316 UMBC America East 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 1-0 317 Bethune-Cookman SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0 318 Southeast Mo. St. OVC 1-6 0-2 1-1 0-3 2-0 319 UMES MEAC 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-2 3-0 320 Texas Southern SWAC 0-4 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0 321 Cal Poly Big West 1-5 0-1 0-0 1-4 0-0 322 Prairie View SWAC 0-6 0-3 0-2 0-1 2-0 323 Colgate Patriot 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 0-0 324 Chicago St. WAC 1-8 1-4 0-1 0-3 0-0 325 Alabama A&M SWAC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-0 326 Siena MAAC 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0 327 UNCW CAA 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-0 328 Portland St. Big Sky 2-4 0-2 1-0 1-2 1-0 329 New Hampshire America East 2-4 0-3 0-0 2-1 1-0 330 San Jose St. Mountain West 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 1-0 331 Brown Ivy League 3-6 3-3 0-1 0-2 0-0 332 Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-0 333 Navy Patriot 2-7 0-2 0-0 2-5 0-0 334 Merrimack NEC 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-0 335 Detroit Mercy Horizon 0-8 0-4 0-0 0-4 0-0 336 Bellarmine ASUN 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 337 South Alabama Sun Belt 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 2-0 338 Central Conn. St. NEC 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 0-0 339 St. Thomas (MN) Summit League 2-6 2-3 0-1 0-2 0-0 340 Hampton Big South 2-6 1-4 0-0 1-2 0-0 341 Bryant NEC 1-7 1-4 0-0 0-3 1-0 342 Dixie St. WAC 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 2-0 343 ULM Sun Belt 1-7 0-3 0-3 1-1 2-0 344 Canisius MAAC 2-5 0-4 0-0 2-1 0-0 345 Florida A&M SWAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-0 346 Saint Francis (PA) NEC 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0 347 Alcorn SWAC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-0 348 Winthrop Big South 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-2 349 New Orleans Southland 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0 350 Nicholls Southland 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 2-0 351 Hartford America East 0-8 0-4 0-0 0-4 0-0 352 South Carolina St. MEAC 0-8 0-3 0-1 0-4 0-0 353 Morehead St. OVC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0 354 Dartmouth Ivy League 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0 355 Charleston So. Big South 0-6 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-1 356 Delaware St. MEAC 0-6 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 READ MORE SIU's Abby Brockmeyer's 34 point, 16 rebound performance headlines women's basketball Starting Five Week four of the season presented a number of standout performances, here are five of the best through games played Monday, December 6. READ MORE