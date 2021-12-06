Analysis and takeaways from the first women's basketball NET rankings for 2021-22

The 2021-22 women's college basketball NET rankings (as of Monday, Dec. 5) have been released. All DI teams have been ranked Nos. 1 through 356 in the season's first NET rankings, based off of team value index (game results), NET efficiency, winning percentage and adjusted win percentage. Click here to learn more about the NET rankings.

Here are my instant reactions and takeaways from the first women's college basketball NET rankings:

Déjà vu for top-ranked South Carolina

Remember when South Carolina started and ended as the No. 1 team in the nation during the 2019-20 season? The Gamecocks were undefeated and owned the top AP ranking until March 2020 when the NCAA women's basketball tournament was canceled.

This season is trending in the same direction for the Gamecocks, so far, who have been ranked No. 1 in every AP poll, and now starts atop the first edition of NET rankings.

So far, the Gamecocks have been untouchable with an 8-0 record. That flawless record speaks volumes. South Carolina has been tasked with a tough early-season schedule with wins over top-caliber teams like UConn (No. 8 in NET), NC State (No. 3) and Oregon (No. 28). The Gamecocks beat both the Huskies and Ducks by double figures in those matchups.

South Carolina is well-equipped and more experienced to run it back with its trio — Aaliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal — who were in the starting lineup as freshmen in 2019-20. Now the Big 3 is accompanied by its entire Final Four squad from last year, plus added talent.

South Carolina is a scary team, but it doesn't get easier for this squad who still has Maryland, Stanford and a rematch with UConn on its schedule.

NET FAQ: Answering common questions about the DI women's basketball NET ranking system

Biggest surprise teams

North Carolina coming in at No. 2 in the first NET rankings immediately caught my eye. The Tar Heels' top-6 scoring defense in the nation is getting recognition. North Carolina has held its opponents to only 48.6 points per game this season to remain undefeated, so far. Its scoring is paced by Alyssa Ustby, who leads the ACC in double-doubles and is 14th in the nation, and Deja Kelly as North Carolina's top scorer.

The Tar Heels haven't faced any ranked opponents yet, but their opportunity will come when they face NC State in ACC play — a team the Tar Heels upset last year. North Carolina has shown they can be a force to be reckon with, and this team is coming together at the right time. UNC is unranked, but picked up 32 votes in Monday's AP poll update.

BYU at No. 23 is another team I had as a preseason dark horse, and it's right where I expected them to be, coming in at No. 23. The Cougars are undefeated, and it helps to state your case with huge back-to-back upset over West Virginia and Florida State. Last year, BYU took down Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament and came close to upsetting Arizona, who were eventually in the championship round. This veteran group could great problems, especially bringing back all five of its starters, so keep an eye out for BYU.

Shaylee Gonzales and the BYU Cougars break into AP Top 25

Let's talk about a few teams that might be ranked lower than expected.

Tennessee sitting outside of the top-10 is a surprise, considering its tough schedule and defeating Texas, who sits at No. 5 in NET. The Vols are undefeated with wins over South Florida and Virginia Tech as well. We could see Tennessee continue to make its case for a higher ranking with Stanford coming up soon on Dec. 18.

Speaking of South Florida, the Bulls have some remarkable wins over Oregon and defending champion Stanford. If you look at some of their loses, South Florida only fell to Tennessee by a possession and to UConn by single-digits. USF is No. 32 in the NET rankings.

Purdue is another dark horse team coming in at No. 121. I'm not saying they're a top-25 team in the nation, but the Boilermakers are a sleeper team. I like what new head coach Katie Gearlds is doing with her squad, racking up back-to-back upsets over ranked ACC foes — Georgia Tech and Florida State.

Also of note is Maryland sitting outside the top-25 at No. 29 and Iowa ranked at No. 22. Iowa suffered an upset against Duke last week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after going 17 days without action, including three canceled games due to Covid-19 protocols.

Deep Conference teams

Based off of the first NET rankings, the ACC may be the deepest conference, so far. Three teams are in the top-10 (North Carolina, NC State and Louisville) and six overall in the top-25. The Big 12 and Pac 12 both have two teams in the top-10 and the SEC, Big East and Big Ten have one team each represented.

The Big Ten's depth was a big storyline heading into this season after four teams out of the strong conference advanced to the Sweet 16, including Indiana's run to the Elite Eight.

It's still early in the season, but the Big Ten only has three teams featured in the first NET top-25 and only one — Nebraska — in the top 10. Nebraska comes in at No. 4 in the NET, and rightfully so as the Huskers are a top-5 scoring offense in the nation with 86.6 points per game. The Huskers weren't even in the preseason Big Ten conversation after losing top-rebounder Kate Cain to the WNBA, but Nebraska is undefeated and causing damage with its young squad.

Below are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.