TRENDING:

🏈 Re-ranking the FCS quarterfinalists

🍿 Only 9 undefeated men's hoops teams remain

😱 Most surprising men's college basketball teams so far
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | NCAA.com | December 6, 2021

Analysis and takeaways from the first women's basketball NET rankings for 2021-22

Women's basketball selection committee chair, Nina King, on the state of the game

The 2021-22 women's college basketball NET rankings (as of Monday, Dec. 5) have been released. All DI teams have been ranked Nos. 1 through 356 in the season's first NET rankings, based off of team value index (game results), NET efficiency, winning percentage and adjusted win percentage. Click here to learn more about the NET rankings

Here are my instant reactions and takeaways from the first women's college basketball NET rankings: 

Déjà vu for top-ranked South Carolina 

Remember when South Carolina started and ended as the No. 1 team in the nation during the 2019-20 season? The Gamecocks were undefeated and owned the top AP ranking until March 2020 when the NCAA women's basketball tournament was canceled.

This season is trending in the same direction for the Gamecocks, so far, who have been ranked No. 1 in every AP poll, and now starts atop the first edition of NET rankings.

So far, the Gamecocks have been untouchable with an 8-0 record. That flawless record speaks volumes. South Carolina has been tasked with a tough early-season schedule with wins over top-caliber teams like UConn (No. 8 in NET), NC State (No. 3) and Oregon (No. 28). The Gamecocks beat both the Huskies and Ducks by double figures in those matchups.

South Carolina is well-equipped and more experienced to run it back with its trio — Aaliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal — who were in the starting lineup as freshmen in 2019-20. Now the Big 3 is accompanied by its entire Final Four squad from last year, plus added talent.

South Carolina is a scary team, but it doesn't get easier for this squad who still has Maryland, Stanford and a rematch with UConn on its schedule. 

NET FAQ: Answering common questions about the DI women's basketball NET ranking system

Biggest surprise teams 

North Carolina coming in at No. 2 in the first NET rankings immediately caught my eye. The Tar Heels' top-6 scoring defense in the nation is getting recognition. North Carolina has held its opponents to only 48.6 points per game this season to remain undefeated, so far. Its scoring is paced by Alyssa Ustby, who leads the ACC in double-doubles and is 14th in the nation, and Deja Kelly as North Carolina's top scorer.

The Tar Heels haven't faced any ranked opponents yet, but their opportunity will come when they face NC State in ACC play — a team the Tar Heels upset last year. North Carolina has shown they can be a force to be reckon with, and this team is coming together at the right time. UNC is unranked, but picked up 32 votes in Monday's AP poll update.

BYU at No. 23 is another team I had as a preseason dark horse, and it's right where I expected them to be, coming in at No. 23. The Cougars are undefeated, and it helps to state your case with huge back-to-back upset over West Virginia and Florida State. Last year, BYU took down Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament and came close to upsetting Arizona, who were eventually in the championship round. This veteran group could great problems, especially bringing back all five of its starters, so keep an eye out for BYU. 

Shaylee Gonzales and the BYU Cougars break into AP Top 25

Let's talk about a few teams that might be ranked lower than expected. 

Tennessee sitting outside of the top-10 is a surprise, considering its tough schedule and defeating Texas, who sits at No. 5 in NET. The Vols are undefeated with wins over South Florida and Virginia Tech as well. We could see Tennessee continue to make its case for a higher ranking with Stanford coming up soon on Dec. 18. 

Speaking of South Florida, the Bulls have some remarkable wins over Oregon and defending champion Stanford. If you look at some of their loses, South Florida only fell to Tennessee by a possession and to UConn by single-digits. USF is No. 32 in the NET rankings.

Purdue is another dark horse team coming in at No. 121. I'm not saying they're a top-25 team in the nation, but the Boilermakers are a sleeper team. I like what new head coach Katie Gearlds is doing with her squad, racking up back-to-back upsets over ranked ACC foes — Georgia Tech and Florida State.

Also of note is Maryland sitting outside the top-25 at No. 29 and Iowa ranked at No. 22. Iowa suffered an upset against Duke last week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after going 17 days without action, including three canceled games due to Covid-19 protocols.

Deep Conference teams 

Based off of the first NET rankings, the ACC may be the deepest conference, so far. Three teams are in the top-10 (North Carolina, NC State and Louisville) and six overall in the top-25. The Big 12 and Pac 12 both have two teams in the top-10 and the SEC, Big East and Big Ten have one team each represented.

The Big Ten's depth was a big storyline heading into this season after four teams out of the strong conference advanced to the Sweet 16, including Indiana's run to the Elite Eight. 

It's still early in the season, but the Big Ten only has three teams featured in the first NET top-25 and only one — Nebraska — in the top 10. Nebraska comes in at No. 4 in the NET, and rightfully so as the Huskers are a top-5 scoring offense in the nation with 86.6 points per game. The Huskers weren't even in the preseason Big Ten conversation after losing top-rebounder Kate Cain to the WNBA, but Nebraska is undefeated and causing damage with its young squad. 

Below are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1   South Carolina SEC 9-0 1-0 4-0 4-0 0-0
2   North Carolina ACC 8-0 3-0 2-0 3-0 0-0
3   NC State ACC 8-1 1-0 2-0 5-1 0-0
4   Nebraska Big Ten 8-0 2-0 1-0 5-0 0-0
5   Texas Big 12 6-1 2-1 0-0 4-0 0-0
6   Louisville ACC 7-1 3-0 0-1 4-0 0-0
7   Arizona Pac-12 7-0 0-0 4-0 3-0 0-0
8   UConn Big East 5-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 0-0
9   Stanford Pac-12 5-2 1-0 2-1 2-1 0-0
10   Iowa St. Big 12 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 0-0
11   Kansas St. Big 12 7-2 0-2 0-0 7-0 0-0
12   Notre Dame ACC 7-2 2-1 1-1 4-0 0-0
13   Tennessee SEC 8-0 2-0 2-0 4-0 0-0
14   Georgia SEC 7-1 1-0 2-0 4-1 0-0
15   Virginia Tech ACC 7-2 3-0 1-1 3-1 0-0
16   Baylor Big 12 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 0-0
17   Texas A&M SEC 8-1 0-0 3-0 5-1 0-0
18   Ohio St. Big Ten 6-1 1-1 0-0 5-0 0-0
19   Duke ACC 8-0 2-0 1-0 5-0 0-0
20   Princeton Ivy League 6-2 4-2 0-0 2-0 0-0
21   Arkansas SEC 7-2 1-2 0-0 6-0 0-0
22   Iowa Big Ten 5-1 1-1 0-0 4-0 0-0
23   BYU WCC 8-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 0-0
24   Gonzaga WCC 7-1 2-0 2-0 3-1 0-0
25   Utah Pac-12 6-2 1-0 1-1 4-1 0-0
26   Missouri St. MVC 4-2 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-0
27   Kansas Big 12 7-1 0-0 1-1 6-0 0-0
28   Oregon Pac-12 4-3 1-0 1-2 2-1 0-0
29   Maryland Big Ten 8-2 2-0 0-2 6-0 0-0
30   Missouri SEC 8-1 2-1 1-0 5-0 0-0
31   LSU SEC 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 0-0
32   South Fla. AAC 5-3 0-2 3-1 2-0 0-0
33   Alabama SEC 8-2 1-0 0-1 7-1 0-0
34   FGCU ASUN 6-1 1-0 4-0 1-1 1-0
35   Indiana Big Ten 5-2 2-0 1-1 2-1 0-0
36   Michigan Big Ten 8-1 1-1 2-0 5-0 0-0
37   Creighton Big East 5-2 0-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
38   Oklahoma Big 12 7-1 2-0 2-1 3-0 0-0
39   IUPUI Horizon 4-1 3-1 0-0 1-0 0-0
40   UNI MVC 5-2 3-1 0-0 2-1 0-0
41   UCF AAC 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 0-0
42   Kentucky SEC 6-1 0-1 0-0 6-0 0-0
43   Georgia Tech ACC 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
44   Colorado Pac-12 8-0 2-0 0-0 6-0 0-0
45   Buffalo MAC 5-2 0-0 1-2 4-0 0-0
46   Ole Miss SEC 8-1 2-0 1-0 5-1 0-0
47   SFA WAC 6-1 1-1 3-0 2-0 2-0
48   Middle Tenn. C-USA 7-1 3-0 1-1 3-0 0-0
49   Florida St. ACC 6-2 1-0 0-2 5-0 0-0
50   West Virginia Big 12 4-2 0-1 1-1 3-0 0-0
51   Arizona St. Pac-12 5-4 0-1 1-2 4-1 0-0
52   Massachusetts Atlantic 10 9-1 2-0 2-1 5-0 0-0
53   Rhode Island Atlantic 10 7-3 3-2 0-1 4-0 0-0
54   Long Beach St. Big West 6-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 1-0
55   VCU Atlantic 10 5-2 0-0 1-1 4-1 0-0
56   DePaul Big East 7-2 0-1 2-1 5-0 0-0
57   Wake Forest ACC 8-1 2-0 0-0 6-1 0-0
58   Marquette Big East 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0
59   UCLA Pac-12 5-2 0-0 1-2 4-0 0-0
60   Fordham Atlantic 10 6-3 1-1 1-2 4-0 0-0
61   North Texas C-USA 4-2 0-1 2-0 2-1 1-0
62   Boston College ACC 6-2 1-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
63   Washington St. Pac-12 6-1 2-0 1-1 3-0 0-0
64   Northwestern Big Ten 6-3 1-1 1-2 4-0 0-0
65   Portland WCC 4-2 1-1 1-0 2-1 2-0
66   UNLV Mountain West 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
67   San Diego WCC 6-2 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
68   South Dakota Summit League 3-4 1-0 1-3 1-1 1-0
69   Kansas City Summit League 6-1 1-1 2-0 3-0 1-0
70   Kent St. MAC 5-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-0
71   Houston AAC 3-5 0-3 1-2 2-0 0-0
72   South Dakota St. Summit League 3-5 0-4 1-1 2-0 0-0
73   Minnesota Big Ten 6-4 1-0 1-2 4-2 0-0
74   Mississippi St. SEC 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0
75   Oregon St. Pac-12 4-2 0-0 0-2 4-0 0-0
76   Stony Brook America East 7-1 4-1 0-0 3-0 0-0
77   Pittsburgh ACC 7-2 2-0 1-2 4-0 0-0
78   Michigan St. Big Ten 6-4 1-3 0-0 5-1 0-0
79   Tulsa AAC 6-0 2-0 1-0 3-0 0-0
80   Belmont OVC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-0
81   Southern California Pac-12 5-3 1-0 1-1 3-2 0-0
82   Quinnipiac MAAC 4-3 2-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
83   Bucknell Patriot 6-2 3-2 1-0 2-0 0-0
84   Washington Pac-12 2-3 0-0 0-2 2-1 0-0
85   Syracuse ACC 5-4 0-0 0-3 5-1 0-0
86   Vanderbilt SEC 5-5 0-2 1-2 4-1 0-0
87   California Pac-12 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-0
88   Murray St. OVC 4-2 3-2 0-0 1-0 2-0
89   Dayton Atlantic 10 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 0-0
90   Texas Tech Big 12 6-2 0-0 2-1 4-1 0-0
91   Colorado St. Mountain West 6-1 1-0 2-0 3-1 1-0
92   Towson CAA 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 2-0
93   Memphis AAC 7-2 2-2 1-0 4-0 0-0
94   Montana Big Sky 6-1 2-0 2-0 2-1 1-0
95   Drake MVC 5-2 1-0 2-0 2-2 0-0
96   Columbia Ivy League 8-2 5-0 1-1 2-1 0-0
97   UTEP C-USA 5-1 0-0 1-1 4-0 0-0
98   Northeastern CAA 6-2 2-2 0-0 4-0 0-0
99   Oklahoma St. Big 12 3-4 2-1 0-2 1-1 0-0
100   Ohio MAC 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 1-0
101   Wichita St. AAC 7-2 2-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
102   UT Arlington Sun Belt 6-2 2-0 0-1 4-1 0-0
103   App State Sun Belt 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 2-0
104   Tulane AAC 6-3 1-2 2-1 3-0 0-0
105   Old Dominion C-USA 6-2 1-1 3-0 2-1 0-0
106   Auburn SEC 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-0
107   Liberty ASUN 6-1 2-0 1-0 3-1 1-0
108   Miami (FL) ACC 5-3 0-1 0-2 5-0 0-0
109   Little Rock Sun Belt 5-4 1-2 0-1 4-1 0-0
110   Mercer SoCon 6-4 3-3 0-0 3-1 0-0
111   Jacksonville St. ASUN 4-2 1-2 2-0 1-0 2-0
112   New Mexico Mountain West 7-3 1-1 1-2 5-0 1-0
113   Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-3 0-3 0-0 3-0 0-0
114   California Baptist WAC 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 0-0
115   SMU AAC 3-5 0-2 1-1 2-2 0-0
116   Davidson Atlantic 10 5-2 2-1 1-0 2-1 0-0
117   Wyoming Mountain West 1-4 1-2 0-1 0-1 2-0
118   Drexel CAA 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 0-0
119   Florida SEC 7-3 1-2 3-1 3-0 0-0
120   Cleveland St. Horizon 5-0 1-0 0-0 4-0 1-0
121   Purdue Big Ten 6-3 2-0 1-1 3-2 0-0
122   Penn St. Big Ten 4-4 0-2 1-2 3-0 0-0
123   St. John's (NY) Big East 4-4 1-1 0-3 3-0 0-0
124   Delaware CAA 5-2 2-1 2-0 1-1 1-0
125   Charlotte C-USA 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-0
126   Abilene Christian WAC 4-1 1-1 2-0 1-0 2-0
127   Toledo MAC 3-2 1-1 1-1 1-0 0-0
128   Elon CAA 5-2 2-2 0-0 3-0 0-0
129   Temple AAC 5-3 3-1 0-0 2-2 0-0
130   Texas St. Sun Belt 2-2 2-2 0-0 0-0 3-0
131   Western Ill. Summit League 6-2 2-2 0-0 4-0 1-0
132   Southern Ill. MVC 2-3 1-3 1-0 0-0 0-0
133   Clemson ACC 5-3 0-1 0-0 5-2 0-0
134   Jackson St. SWAC 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 0-0
135   Fairfield MAAC 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-0
136   Air Force Mountain West 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 1-0
137   Albany (NY) America East 3-3 1-3 0-0 2-0 0-0
138   Yale Ivy League 5-4 4-3 0-0 1-1 0-0
139   Weber St. Big Sky 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-0
140   San Francisco WCC 5-4 1-2 1-1 3-1 0-0
141   Troy Sun Belt 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 1-0
142   Ball St. MAC 4-3 1-0 1-2 2-1 0-0
143   North Dakota St. Summit League 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 1-0
144   UC Davis Big West 3-3 1-1 1-0 1-2 1-0
145   Saint Louis Atlantic 10 3-5 2-1 0-2 1-2 0-0
146   Stetson ASUN 4-3 1-1 3-2 0-0 1-0
147   Penn Ivy League 3-5 2-1 1-1 0-3 1-0
148   Manhattan MAAC 4-3 1-1 0-2 3-0 0-0
149   Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 3-3 1-2 2-0 0-1 1-0
150   Loyola Chicago MVC 4-3 1-3 0-0 3-0 1-0
151   Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 5-0 2-0 0-0 3-0 2-0
152   UT Martin OVC 3-5 0-2 2-2 1-1 0-0
153   Northern Ill. MAC 3-3 0-2 0-1 3-0 0-0
154   Youngstown St. Horizon 7-0 3-0 0-0 4-0 0-0
155   Bowling Green MAC 2-4 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-0
156   Richmond Atlantic 10 4-4 2-1 0-1 2-2 0-0
157   TCU Big 12 3-4 1-1 0-1 2-2 0-0
158   Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-0
159   North Florida ASUN 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 3-0
160   UC Irvine Big West 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 1-0
161   Rutgers Big Ten 4-6 0-1 0-3 4-2 0-0
162   Furman SoCon 3-4 0-3 1-0 2-1 2-0
163   Ga. Southern Sun Belt 4-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-0
164   Villanova Big East 3-5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0-0
165   Santa Clara WCC 4-1 1-1 0-0 3-0 1-0
166   Louisiana Tech C-USA 4-2 1-2 1-0 2-0 2-0
167   Fresno St. Mountain West 1-6 1-4 0-1 0-1 1-0
168   Northern Ky. Horizon 5-3 3-1 0-0 2-2 0-0
169   UAB C-USA 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 2-0
170   San Diego St. Mountain West 3-4 1-1 0-2 2-1 1-0
171   Pepperdine WCC 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0
172   Omaha Summit League 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 1-0
173   Jacksonville ASUN 3-2 2-1 0-0 1-1 2-0
174   Lehigh Patriot 5-3 0-2 0-0 5-1 1-0
175   Wagner NEC 5-1 2-1 0-0 3-0 0-0
176   Boston U. Patriot 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 0-0
177   Green Bay Horizon 4-4 1-2 1-1 2-1 0-0
178   UC Riverside Big West 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 1-0
179   Miami (OH) MAC 3-3 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-0
180   Evansville MVC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-0
181   La Salle Atlantic 10 5-3 2-2 0-0 3-1 0-0
182   St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0
183   Fla. Atlantic C-USA 2-5 1-3 0-0 1-2 1-0
184   George Washington Atlantic 10 5-4 1-1 1-1 3-2 0-0
185   Eastern Ill. OVC 3-4 1-1 1-3 1-0 2-0
186   Oral Roberts Summit League 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 1-0
187   East Carolina AAC 4-5 0-4 0-0 4-1 0-0
188   Seton Hall Big East 3-4 0-1 1-1 2-2 0-0
189   Louisiana Sun Belt 4-1 3-0 0-0 1-1 2-0
190   Harvard Ivy League 3-6 0-5 0-1 3-0 0-0
191   Grand Canyon WAC 3-2 0-2 0-0 3-0 2-0
192   Western Mich. MAC 3-2 2-2 0-0 1-0 2-0
193   Illinois Big Ten 4-4 0-0 0-2 4-2 0-0
194   FIU C-USA 4-3 1-1 0-0 3-2 1-0
195   Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 5-3 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
196   Georgetown Big East 3-4 2-1 0-0 1-3 1-0
197   Tennessee Tech OVC 2-5 1-2 0-2 1-1 1-0
198   Milwaukee Horizon 4-5 1-4 0-0 3-1 0-0
199   Virginia ACC 3-6 2-2 0-0 1-4 0-0
200   Austin Peay OVC 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-0 1-0
201   Providence Big East 4-5 1-0 0-0 3-5 0-0
202   James Madison CAA 3-5 0-4 0-0 3-1 0-0
203   Xavier Big East 3-5 2-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
204   Seattle U WAC 3-3 2-1 1-1 0-1 1-0
205   New Mexico St. WAC 2-4 0-2 1-1 1-1 1-0
206   Western Ky. C-USA 4-4 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-0
207   Holy Cross Patriot 3-4 1-1 0-0 2-3 1-0
208   Col. of Charleston CAA 3-3 3-0 0-0 0-3 1-0
209   N.C. A&T Big South 1-6 0-4 0-2 1-0 0-0
210   Utah Valley WAC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 2-0
211   Presbyterian Big South 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-0
212   American Patriot 5-2 1-2 1-0 3-0 0-0
213   Southeastern La. Southland 2-5 2-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
214   UNC Greensboro SoCon 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 1-0
215   Southern Utah Big Sky 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 1-0
216   Arkansas St. Sun Belt 2-5 1-2 0-1 1-2 2-0
217   USC Upstate Big South 3-2 2-2 0-0 1-0 2-0
218   Cal St. Fullerton Big West 4-3 1-2 0-0 3-1 0-0
219   Northwestern St. Southland 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-0 3-0
220   SIUE OVC 3-3 2-3 0-0 1-0 0-0
221   Southern Miss. C-USA 5-2 2-1 0-0 3-1 1-0
222   Northern Colo. Big Sky 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-0
223   UMass Lowell America East 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-0
224   Duquesne Atlantic 10 4-5 1-3 0-0 3-2 0-0
225   Coppin St. MEAC 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-0
226   CSUN Big West 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 1-0
227   Sam Houston WAC 2-3 0-3 0-0 2-0 2-0
228   Iona MAAC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0
229   UNC Asheville Big South 2-3 2-2 0-0 0-1 2-0
230   UC San Diego Big West 2-4 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-0
231   UTRGV WAC 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
232   George Mason Atlantic 10 6-3 4-2 1-0 1-1 0-0
233   Tennessee St. OVC 2-5 2-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
234   Vermont America East 4-4 0-2 0-1 4-1 0-0
235   North Dakota Summit League 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 1-0
236   Nevada Mountain West 5-3 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
237   Bradley MVC 2-3 0-3 0-0 2-0 1-0
238   UC Santa Barbara Big West 3-3 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-0
239   St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 4-2 1-1 0-0 3-1 1-0
240   Army West Point Patriot 4-3 2-1 0-0 2-2 0-0
241   Idaho St. Big Sky 1-6 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-0
242   Morgan St. MEAC 2-4 2-4 0-0 0-0 2-0
243   Hawaii Big West 3-5 0-2 0-0 3-3 0-0
244   Tarleton St. WAC 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 4-0
245   Rice C-USA 2-3 0-1 0-0 2-2 1-0
246   Illinois St. MVC 1-6 1-3 0-1 0-2 1-0
247   Utah St. Mountain West 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-0
248   Samford SoCon 1-6 0-5 0-0 1-1 1-0
249   Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 2-6 0-2 0-3 2-1 0-0
250   Marshall C-USA 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 1-0
251   LMU (CA) WCC 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
252   Montana St. Big Sky 3-5 1-4 0-1 2-0 1-0
253   Lamar University WAC 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-0
254   Eastern Mich. MAC 1-3 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-0
255   Akron MAC 2-3 1-3 0-0 1-0 1-0
256   Houston Baptist Southland 1-5 0-3 0-1 1-1 2-0
257   A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 2-3 0-2 0-1 2-0 2-0
258   Longwood Big South 3-5 2-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
259   Sacred Heart NEC 3-2 2-0 0-0 1-2 0-0
260   Rider MAAC 2-5 1-3 0-1 1-1 0-0
261   Indiana St. MVC 2-5 2-2 0-1 0-2 1-0
262   Loyola Maryland Patriot 3-5 0-4 0-0 3-1 0-0
263   Wisconsin Big Ten 2-7 0-4 1-0 1-3 0-0
264   Central Mich. MAC 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-2 0-0
265   Oakland Horizon 3-5 0-1 0-0 3-4 0-0
266   NJIT America East 4-5 2-4 0-0 2-1 0-0
267   Norfolk St. MEAC 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
268   Georgia St. Sun Belt 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-2 2-0
269   UIW Southland 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 2-0
270   Cornell Ivy League 4-5 2-3 0-0 2-2 0-0
271   Cincinnati AAC 4-4 0-2 0-0 4-2 0-0
272   Idaho Big Sky 0-6 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-0
273   UTSA C-USA 1-6 0-3 0-1 1-2 0-0
274   Niagara MAAC 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 0-0
275   Saint Peter's MAAC 2-5 1-3 0-0 1-2 0-0
276   William & Mary CAA 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 1-0
277   Lipscomb ASUN 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 2-0
278   McNeese Southland 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 2-0
279   Pacific WCC 1-6 0-4 0-0 1-2 1-0
280   UIC Horizon 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
281   Howard MEAC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-0
282   Denver Summit League 2-5 1-2 0-0 1-3 1-0
283   Gardner-Webb Big South 2-6 0-4 2-0 0-2 0-0
284   Marist MAAC 2-6 1-3 0-0 1-3 0-0
285   Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 1-0
286   Hofstra CAA 2-3 1-3 0-0 1-0 1-0
287   Radford Big South 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 2-0
288   Maine America East 2-6 2-3 0-0 0-3 0-0
289   Southern U. SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-0
290   Lafayette Patriot 3-5 0-3 0-0 3-2 0-0
291   Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-6 0-4 1-1 1-1 1-0
292   Campbell Big South 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 2-0
293   Boise St. Mountain West 1-5 0-1 0-2 1-2 1-0
294   High Point Big South 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 1-0
295   N.C. Central MEAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-0
296   Central Ark. ASUN 2-4 0-3 0-0 2-1 1-0
297   Robert Morris Horizon 3-5 2-2 0-0 1-3 0-0
298   Eastern Ky. ASUN 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-0
299   Wright St. Horizon 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-0
300   Wofford SoCon 1-6 0-2 0-2 1-2 1-0
301   Mount St. Mary's NEC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 1-0
302   Binghamton America East 2-4 0-2 0-0 2-2 1-0
303   ETSU SoCon 1-7 0-5 0-1 1-1 0-0
304   Monmouth MAAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
305   LIU NEC 0-8 0-6 0-0 0-2 0-0
306   Western Caro. SoCon 2-5 0-3 0-0 2-2 2-0
307   Grambling SWAC 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 0-0
308   North Ala. ASUN 1-3 0-2 0-0 1-1 2-1
309   Chattanooga SoCon 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-0
310   Valparaiso MVC 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0
311   Eastern Wash. Big Sky 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 1-0
312   Kennesaw St. ASUN 1-6 0-3 0-0 1-3 1-0
313   Butler Big East 0-8 0-3 0-0 0-5 0-0
314   Alabama St. SWAC 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-0
315   CSU Bakersfield Big West 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
316   UMBC America East 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 1-0
317   Bethune-Cookman SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0
318   Southeast Mo. St. OVC 1-6 0-2 1-1 0-3 2-0
319   UMES MEAC 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-2 3-0
320   Texas Southern SWAC 0-4 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
321   Cal Poly Big West 1-5 0-1 0-0 1-4 0-0
322   Prairie View SWAC 0-6 0-3 0-2 0-1 2-0
323   Colgate Patriot 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 0-0
324   Chicago St. WAC 1-8 1-4 0-1 0-3 0-0
325   Alabama A&M SWAC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-0
326   Siena MAAC 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0
327   UNCW CAA 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
328   Portland St. Big Sky 2-4 0-2 1-0 1-2 1-0
329   New Hampshire America East 2-4 0-3 0-0 2-1 1-0
330   San Jose St. Mountain West 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 1-0
331   Brown Ivy League 3-6 3-3 0-1 0-2 0-0
332   Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-0
333   Navy Patriot 2-7 0-2 0-0 2-5 0-0
334   Merrimack NEC 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-0
335   Detroit Mercy Horizon 0-8 0-4 0-0 0-4 0-0
336   Bellarmine ASUN 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
337   South Alabama Sun Belt 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 2-0
338   Central Conn. St. NEC 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-2 0-0
339   St. Thomas (MN) Summit League 2-6 2-3 0-1 0-2 0-0
340   Hampton Big South 2-6 1-4 0-0 1-2 0-0
341   Bryant NEC 1-7 1-4 0-0 0-3 1-0
342   Dixie St. WAC 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 2-0
343   ULM Sun Belt 1-7 0-3 0-3 1-1 2-0
344   Canisius MAAC 2-5 0-4 0-0 2-1 0-0
345   Florida A&M SWAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-0
346   Saint Francis (PA) NEC 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0
347   Alcorn SWAC 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-0
348   Winthrop Big South 1-5 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-2
349   New Orleans Southland 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0
350   Nicholls Southland 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 2-0
351   Hartford America East 0-8 0-4 0-0 0-4 0-0
352   South Carolina St. MEAC 0-8 0-3 0-1 0-4 0-0
353   Morehead St. OVC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 1-0
354   Dartmouth Ivy League 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0
355   Charleston So. Big South 0-6 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-1
356   Delaware St. MEAC 0-6 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-0

College basketball: Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish tied through Jaden, Niele Ivey

The leading scorer for the No. 1 team in the country grew up in the sport, thanks to his mother.
READ MORE

Fort Hays State is No. 1 in the first DII women's basketball Power 10 rankings of the regular season

We are about one month into the DII women's basketball 2021-22 season. As conference play opens, let's take our first look at the regular-season Power 10 rankings.
READ MORE

SIU's Abby Brockmeyer's 34 point, 16 rebound performance headlines women's basketball Starting Five

Week four of the season presented a number of standout performances, here are five of the best through games played Monday, December 6.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners