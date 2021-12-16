Here are the remaining undefeated women's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Only eight out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season. We'll keep a close look at the teams who are unbeaten and update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Here are the undefeated teams, listed by number of wins:

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0)

The Gamecocks have brought back its entire Final Four squad, plus new additions to its versatile depth and have became an unstoppable monster. South Carolina's undefeated record includes remarkable wins over five top-10 foes — NC State, Oregon, UConn, Maryland and Duke. Its 5-0 record over top-10 foes marks the most of any DI women's basketball team this season.

Next game: vs. Stanford on Tuesday, Dec. 21 on ESPN2 @ 7pm ET

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0)

The Huskers were not even in the Big Ten preseason top-5 conversation, yet Nebraska remains the only undefeated team in the conference. The Huskers' balanced attack makes up one of the top offenses in the nation. This team has not came across a ranked opponent yet, but will get a large dose of the top-25 action starting January.

Next game: vs. Drake on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Big Ten Network @ 12 pm ET.

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-0)

Next game: vs. Boston College on Sunday, Dec. 19 on ACCNX @ 2 pm ET.

We're use to hearing Louisville or NC State in the ACC championship conversation. How about the Tar Heels crashing the party as the only ACC team with a flawless record? North Carolina has won a majority of its matchups by 20 plus points, hosting one of the top scoring offense and defense in the nation.

Arizona Wildcats (10-0)

The Wildcats were slept on during the offseason after losing star player Aari McDonald to the WNBA. In fact, Arizona was ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25 poll after advancing the championship round and only falling to Stanford by one point. After bringing back its tough defense, a massive upset over Louisville on Nov. 12, and now an unbeaten record heading into conference play, the Wildcats have proved they're still a championship contender.

Next game: vs. No. 11 Texas on Sunday, Dec. 19 @ 5:30 pm ET.

Tennessee Vols (9-0)

The Lady Vols join the Gamecocks as the only two teams in the SEC who are undefeated. Despite not having its star player Rae Burrell in the lineup due to an injury, Tennessee has answered the challenge of adversity and tough schedule by knocking off ranked foes — South Florida, Virginia Tech and Texas.

Next game: vs. Stanford on Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 5:15 pm ET.

Colorado Buffaloes (10-0)

Last year, Colorado woke up the league by knocking off the eventual defending champs Stanford in overtime during conference play on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes have carried that dark horse mentality into the 2021-22 season with a flawless record as one out of two undefeated teams in the Pac-12.

Next game: vs. San Francisco on Monday, Dec. 20 on @ 3 pm ET.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-0)

The Hurricane is off to its best start of season since 2004-05, when Tulsa began the season with a 7-0. As of Dec. 12, Tulsa broke a school record of 8-0, taking down Central Arkansas, 78-46.

Next game: vs. Georgia State on Saturday, Dec. 18 on ESPN+ @ 1pm ET.

Cleveland State Vikings (6-0)

The Vikings are off to a hot start as the only unbeaten team in the Horizon League. Cleveland State's winning record includes two forfeit wins over IUPUI and Wright State. Destiny Leo has paced the Vikings as one of the top scorers in the nation.

Next game: vs. Loyola (Ill.) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 @ 7 pm ET.