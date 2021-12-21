Tulsa's Rebecca Lescay, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee highlight women's basketball Starting Five

Haylee Andrews, Portland

Last week presented a number of standout performances, here are five of the best through games played Monday, December 20.Haylee Andrews of Portland continues to shine as one the top guards in the West Coast Conference, leading the Pilots to a pair of victories last week over Stephen F. Austin and Fresno State that improved Portland’s record to 10-2, the best non-conference record for the program since the 2007-08 season.In the 70-59 win over Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 14, Andrews scored 20 points, while pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. On Monday in a 67-50 win in Fresno, Andrews once again stuffed the stat sheet with a quality all-around performance. She had 11 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine rebounds and also had seven assists. This is the fourth game this year where Andrews has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. She also tied Amy Claboe for 10th all-time in career points at 1,354.The Townsville, Australia native is averaging 12.3 points per game along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds. She is currently first in the WCC in both total assists (72) and assists per game, and is in the top 15 nationally in those respective categories. Andrews was named to the All-WCC Preseason squad for this year and was named to the All-WCC First Team for last season.The Pilots will return to action on Dec. 30 at Loyola Marymount.

Middle Tennessee freshman standout Jalynn Gregory turned in a career-best performance in the Lady Raiders' 62-61 win against Southern Illinois last Friday.



Gregory poured in 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including a sizzling 5-of-8 from 3-point range, to lead the Lady Raiders (8-2) past the Salukis in the team's final non-conference game.



Gregory was at her best in the clutch as she helped rally Middle Tennessee from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Gregory scored 10 of her 27 in the fourth quarter and was monumental down the stretch when she provided a four-point play that gave Middle Tennessee the lead for good.



Trailing 57-55, Gregory buried a 3-pointer from the wing and was fouled with 2:01 remaining. She hit the free throw to complete the four-point play and give Middle Tennessee a 59-57 advantage. She dished out an assist on the next possession as the Lady Raiders pushed the lead to four and held on for the win.



Middle Tennessee will next open Conference USA play on Dec. 30 at UTSA.

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Rebecca Lescay, Tulsa

Kansas State (10-2) is off to its best start through 12 games since the 2016-17 season behind the strong play of junior center Ayoka Lee, who recorded her eighth double-double of the season as the Wildcats defeated Oregon, 68-56 at home on Saturday.The Wildcats improved to 8-0 at home this season as Lee tallied game-highs of 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 from the field, 12 rebounds and four blocks. She also added a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line and a steal in 33 minutes of action. Of her eight double-double’s, Lee has recorded six double-doubles this season that include at least four-or-more blocks.Lee leads the nation in total points (285), total blocks (48) and field goals made (118). She ranks second in the nation for double-doubles (8), blocks per game (4.0) third in the nation in points per game (23.8) total rebounds (133) and field goal attempts (207).Kansas State will next host UIC on Dec. 22 before opening Big 12 Conference play by hosting Baylor on Jan. 2.

Tulsa senior guard Rebecca Lescay averaged 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as the Golden Hurricane scored wins over Georgia State (67-55) and South Alabama (92-62) as they rolled to the GSU Holiday Classic title last week.



Behind Lescay, Tulsa improved to 10-0 on the season, the longest winning streak in program history.



Lescay had a career-high 25 points, as well as seven rebounds, five assists and a steal against Georgia State, and then posted 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals against USA. Lescay shot 58.3-percent from the field (21-of-36) and made her one free throw attempt.



Tulsa will close out the 2021 portion of the schedule with non-conference games against San Francisco on Dec. 22 at home before traveling to Oklahoma State on Dec. 28.

Kendrea Williams, St. Peter’s

St. Peter’s graduate guard Kendrea Williams led the Peacocks to a pair of wins over Canisius and Niagara while topping 2,000 career points for her career.



Williams scored a season high 27 points, matched her career high in rebounds with eight, and recorded three steals as St. Peter’s rolled to a 65-55 win over Canisius on Sunday. This came two days after she scored 12 points and garnered a career-high with four steals in a 68-64 win at Niagara.



The fourth leading scorer in the country amongst active players, Williams helped the Peacocks sweep the Buffalo road trip for the first time since 2002.



Appearing and starting in all ten games this season, Williams is averaging 14.0 points per game, which is second on the team. She is 144 points away from becoming the 24th Peacock in history to reach 1,000 career points at Saint Peter's. Williams is also second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in free-throw percentage, shooting 87.2% from the stripe on the season.



St. Peters, 4-6, will next play at Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 22.