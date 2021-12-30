Here are the remaining undefeated women's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Only three out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season. We'll keep a close look at the teams who are unbeaten and update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Here are the undefeated teams, listed by number of wins:

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-0)

We're used to hearing Louisville or NC State in the ACC championship conversation. How about the Tar Heels crashing the party as the only ACC team with a flawless record? North Carolina has won a majority of its matchups by 20 plus points, hosting one of the top-scoring offenses and defenses in the nation.

Next game: vs. Clemson at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 2 on ACCN

Colorado Buffaloes (11-0)

Last year, Colorado woke up the league by knocking off the eventual defending champs Stanford in overtime during conference play on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes have carried that dark horse mentality into the 2021-22 season with a flawless record as one out of two undefeated teams in the Pac-12.

Next game: vs. Southern California at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 7

Arizona Wildcats (10-0)

The Wildcats were slept on during the offseason after losing star player Aari McDonald to the WNBA. In fact, Arizona was ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25 poll after advancing the championship round and only falling to Stanford by one point. After bringing back its tough defense, a massive upset over Louisville on Nov. 12, and now an unbeaten record heading into conference play, the Wildcats have proved they're still a championship contender.

Next game: vs. Washington State at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 7