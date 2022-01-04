Kansas State women's basketball is Team of the Week after upsetting Baylor

The NCAA.com Team of the Week, Kansas State Wildcats snapped a 36-game, almost 18-year losing streak to Baylor on Sunday, sending notice that they will be a factor in the Big 12 Conference race the rest of the season.

In the win over 10th ranked Baylor, Kansas State was led by Ayoka Lee’s 32 points, including 28 in the second half that led to the upset at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats' last win over the Bears came on January 27, 2004, also in Manhattan. The win was Kansas State’s first win over an Associated Press top-10 opponent since downing 10th-ranked Texas Tech on January 14, 2012, in Lubbock, Texas.

Lee did her damage on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and a 10-of-13 effort from the foul line, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists. This was Lee's fourth game this season with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds. Joining Lee in double figures was freshman Serena Sundell with 10 points and a game-high six assists. This was Sundell's fourth game this season with 10 or more points and five or more assists.

Lee's 28 second half points are the most in a half since Brittany Chambers set the school record of 29 against Texas Southern on March 21, 2013. Among her 28-point second half, Lee set the school record for points in a quarter with 19 in the third quarter, surpassing the previous record of 18 by Kayla Goth on Feb. 27, 2019, against West Virginia. Lee would outscore Baylor, 19-17, on her own in the third quarter.

Overall, the Wildcats shot 51.1 percent (23-of-45) from the field and carded a 75.0 percent (18-of-24) performance from the free throw line. This was the third time this season Kansas State has shot 50.0 percent or better from the field.

Defensively, Kansas State held Baylor to its season-low for points and the fewest points in a game since scoring 56 at Iowa State on March 8, 2020.

The Wildcats, now 11-2 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play, improved to 9-0 at home this season. The nine straight home wins ties for the longest home court winning streak in the Jeff Mittie coaching era.

Kansas State will play three of its next four games on the road, as the Wildcats start a two-game road trip this week at Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 6, before traveling to West Virginia on Jan. 8.