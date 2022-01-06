John R. Wooden Award announces women's midseason top 25 watch list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (January 5, 2022) — The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Midseason Top 25 Watch List today on ESPNU. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list comprises of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

On the 2022 Wooden Award™ Midseason Top 25, four players make their debut on the Wooden Watch™: Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), Aneesah Morrow (DePaul), Angel Reese (Maryland), and Jenna Staiti (Georgia). Three schools have multiple players on the list, led by South Carolina (Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson), and followed by Stanford (Cameron Brink and Haley Jones), and Maryland (Ashley Owusu and Reese).

The SEC leads all conferences with seven selections, followed by the Big Ten with five selections, the ACC with four selections, the Big 12 and Pac-12 with three each, the Big East with two selections, and the ASUN with one selection.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason or midseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut and Luka Garza of Iowa.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

Wooden Award 2021-22 Midseason Top 25

Name School Conference Height Class Position Shakira Austin Mississippi SEC 6-5 Sr. C Kierstan Bell Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 6-1 Jr. G Aliyah Boston* South Carolina SEC 6-5 Jr. F Cameron Brink Stanford Pac-12 6-4 Soph F Paige Bueckers** Connecticut Big East 5-11 Soph G Caitlin Clark Iowa Big Ten 6-0 Soph G Zia Cooke South Carolina SEC 5-9 Jr. G Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech ACC 6-4 Sr. F Elissa Cunane NC State ACC 6-5 Sr. C Destanni Henderson South Carolina SEC 5-7 Sr. G Naz Hillmon Michigan Big Ten 6-2 Sr. F Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Big Ten 6-3 Jr. F Rhyne Howard* Kentucky SEC 6-2 Sr. G Rickea Jackson Mississippi State SEC 6-2 Jr. F Ashley Joens Iowa State Big 12 6-1 Sr. G/F Haley Jones Stanford Pac-12 6-1 Jr. G Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech ACC 6-6 Jr. C Ayoka Lee Kansas State Big 12 6-6 Jr. C Aneesah Morrow DePaul Big East 6-1 Fr. F Charisma Osborne UCLA Pac-12 5-9 Jr. G Ashley Owusu Maryland Big Ten 6-0 Jr. G Angel Reese Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Soph F/G NaLyssa Smith* Baylor Big 12 6-4 Sr. F Jenna Staiti Georgia SEC 6-4 Sr. C Maddy Westbeld Notre Dame ACC 6-3 Soph F

*indicates player selected as 2020-21 Wooden Award All American

**indicates player selected as 2020-21 Wooden Award Winner