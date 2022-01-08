South Carolina's Aliyah Boston leads our women's basketball midseason starting 5

With two months left until women's March Madness, it's time to look back on some of the best players in the nation from the first half of the season. Here is the women's basketball midseason starting five:

Dyaisha Fair - Guard - Buffalo

Buffalo’s Dyaisha Fair has been one of the best all-around guards this season. Fair is in the top 10 in five different categories so far, with 307 total points (4th), 109 field goals (7th), 23.6 points per game (5th), 43 3-pointers made (9th) and 3.3 3-pointers made per game (7th). She has led the Bulls to a 9-4 record this season.

She has been riding a hot streak with six straight games with at least 20 points including a 40-point performance on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Bowling Green. She finished that game shooting 6-10 from 3 and 14-22 from field goal range.

Caitlin Clark - Guard - Iowa

Another great guard, this time out of the Big Ten: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. She has been a scoring machine this season averaging 24.7 points per game (2nd in the nation) so far. She also is fourth in the nation in assists per game with 6.6 (73 total).

In Clark’s last two games, she had her two best scoring performances of the season: 30 points in a loss to Northwestern and 44 in a win against Evansville. In that win, she managed to pair her highest scoring total of the season with eight assists in 30 minutes of play. She also passed the 1,000-career points mark in that game.

Taylor Robertson - Guard - Oklahoma

Every team needs a great 3-point shooter, so why not the best one in the nation: Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson. So far this season, Robertson has made 62 of 131 shots from deep (47%) while averaging 18.7 points per game.

Her best performance of the season came early on in a 98-93 loss to Oregon where she shot 7-10 from 3 and racked up a season-high 29 points and eight assists. Robertson has been a stellar shooter from beyond the arc in her four years at Oklahoma. She has shot over 44% or better as a Sooner.

Aliyah Boston - Forward - South Carolina

Quite possibly the best player, not only at her position, but in the entire nation, Aliyah Boston continues to impress. Boston averages 17.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She has also recorded eight consecutive double-doubles to make it nine on the season.

In her most recent performance against LSU, it seemed as though the Tigers found the formula to lock her up. But after just five points, three rebounds and two personal fouls in the first half, she went off for 14 points, 15 rebounds and no fouls in the second. That bounce back in the second half helped lift the Gamecocks to a 66-60 win.

Ayoka Lee - Center - Kansas State

Another great player from down in the post helps round out the midseason starting five: Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. She has been a force to be reckoned with down low, racking up 149 rebounds (12th in the nation), 50 blocks (2nd) while averaging 23.9 points per game.

Consistency is also a big key for Lee. This season she has a field goal percentage of 59%. She hasn’t shot lower than 50% since Dec. 8 (47%). In those last four games, she averaged 26.8 points and 10.5 rebounds.