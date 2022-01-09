Autumn Johnson | January 10, 2022 Colorado is the last remaining undefeated women's basketball team in the 2021-22 season Women's basketball rankings: South Carolina returns to No. 1 in latest Power 10 Share Only one out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season. We'll keep a close look at Colorado — the only undefeated team remaining — and update this article through the end of the season or until the Buffaloes lose. Colorado Buffaloes (13-0) Last year, Colorado woke up the league by knocking off eventual champion Stanford in overtime on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes have carried that dark horse mentality into the 2021-22 season with a flawless record as one out of two undefeated teams in the Pac-12. Next game: vs. Stanford at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 14 🐐TALK: From college to WNBA, Olympics to coaching: The paths of Dawn Staley and Kara Lawson 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run NCAA Video Vault: Arike Ogunbowale's back-to-back Final Four buzzer beaters Take a look back on the 2017-18 Notre Dame women's basketball team that was lifted to a national championship thanks to two Arike Ogunbowale buzzer-beaters. READ MORE Mississippi State is women's basketball Team of the Week after two shorthanded wins After going 2-0 on the week and improving to 11-4 overall, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are NCAA.com's women's basketball Team of the Week. READ MORE Women's basketball scores: Southern Cal upsets Arizona, South Carolina cruises and more from a loaded Sunday Southern California upset No. 4 Arizona and No. 1 South Carolina took down No. 21 Kentucky to highlight a packed day of DI women's college basketball. READ MORE