Colorado is the last remaining undefeated women's basketball team in the 2021-22 season

Only one out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season. We'll keep a close look at Colorado — the only undefeated team remaining — and update this article through the end of the season or until the Buffaloes lose.

Colorado Buffaloes (13-0)

Last year, Colorado woke up the league by knocking off eventual champion Stanford in overtime on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes have carried that dark horse mentality into the 2021-22 season with a flawless record as one out of two undefeated teams in the Pac-12.

Next game: vs. Stanford at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 14

