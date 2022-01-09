Women's basketball scores: Southern Cal upsets Arizona, South Carolina cruises and more from a loaded Sunday

Seven of the top 10 women's college basketball teams were in action on Sunday, which made for an entertaining slate of games.

That entertainment went to a whole different level throughout the afternoon and into the night when a couple of SEC games went down to the wire in the afternoon, the No. 1 team in the nation steamrolled a conference foe and then a top-5 team went down in stunning fashion towards the end of the day.

Here are five takeaways from a packed day of women's college basketball.

1. Southern California stuns No. 4 Arizona, 76-67, giving the Wildcats their first loss

This was a hard upset to see coming but then again, what upsets aren't hard to see coming?

At any rate, USC hung around for the first three quarters, as it only trailed Arizona, 50-49 entering the final frame. Then the Trojans turned it on, outscoring the Wildcats 27-17 in the final quarter. Sophomore Jordyn Jenkins led the way with nine points down the stretch, powering USC past the No. 4 team in the country.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest Power 10

Jenkins finished second on the team in points Sunday night with 14. The only teammate with more was junior Alyson Miura who registered 15.

2. No. 1 South Carolina has no issue beating No. 21 Kentucky

The SEC has a lot of great squads battling for positioning at the top of the conference this season. Two of those teams are No. 1 South Carolina and No. 21 Kentucky, and they tipped off against one another on Sunday with the Gamecocks earning the 74-54 win.

Things looked close after one quarter with the score tied, 18-18. But then South Carolina went off for a 23-9 drubbing in the second quarter and a 23-14 advantage in the third. Once the horn sounded on the third frame, the game was all but over.

To no one's surprise, it was Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston leading the way for the No. 1 team in the nation, with Cooke scoring 19 points and Boston posting quite the day with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

3. No. 15 Georgia hangs on against Alabama for a 72-68 win

This is the Georgia-Alabama game everyone has been talking about for the last week, right?

Through one half, the Crimson Tide were firmly in the driver's seat, outscoring Georgia 24-15 in the first quarter and 24-14 in the second. But then the Bulldogs came back hard in the second half, dominating the third quarter 21-8 and the fourth 22-12.

The fourth quarter was back and forth, but the Bulldogs took firm control of the game on two Que Morrison free throws to give themselves the 69-68 lead. Georgia went on to win, 72-68.

MIDSEASON REVIEW: Here's our starting 5 at the halfway point

Morrison led Georgia on Sunday with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Center Jenna Staiti was huge in helping out as well, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

4. Florida upsets No. 25 Texas A&M in 2OT-win

Oh, look — it's more SEC drama.

It took two extra frames to do it but in the end, Florida went on the road and earned a 97-89 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Gators were led by guards Zipporah Broughton and Klara Smith. Broughton registered 28 points and seven rebounds while Smith posted 27 points and nine rebounds. Jordyn Merritt also chipped in with 17 points.

The Aggies weren't without some top performers. Qadashah Hoppie finished with 25 points while teammate Kayla Wells scored 23.

5. Colorado is the final unbeaten team in DI women's college basketball

The Buffaloes improved to 13-0 on their season with a 71-63 win over UCLA on Sunday. They are the last remaining undefeated team in DI women's college basketball.

Jaylyn Sherrod was the biggest reason why Colorado stayed undefeated after Sunday's game due to her 25 points and eight assists.

The Buffaloes were great from three-point range, draining 44.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Leading the way in that category was Frida Formann who drained three.