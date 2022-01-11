Rick Nixon, NCAA.com | January 11, 2022 Mississippi State is women's basketball Team of the Week after two shorthanded wins Women's basketball rankings: South Carolina returns to No. 1 in latest Power 10 Share The NCAA.com Team of the Week is Mississippi State, who epitomized what it takes for a team to face the challenges and adversity of the current season and overcome them. The Bulldogs went 2-0 on the week and improved to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play with a 65-62 win at Alabama on Thursday and a 70-63 home win over Vanderbilt on Sunday, playing shorthanded in both games with numerous players and coaches sidelined due to health and safety protocols and/or injuries. Against Alabama, Mississippi State suited up only eight players and had only two coaches, was missing its top two scorers, yet came away with the win. Senior guard Anastasia Hayes led all scorers with 22 points while Myah Taylor added 14 points, seven steals, six assists, and two blocked shots. Taylor rolled her ankle with one minute left in the third quarter, yet came back in the fourth quarter and scored three points, had four steals and had the game-winning blocked shot to seal the win. Doug Novak, who was named Mississippi State interim head coach in October, 2021 after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down due to health concerns, earned his first SEC win and first conference road win at Alabama. RANKINGS: Check out the latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings On Sunday, the Bulldogs played shorthanded for a second straight game, this time playing with two coaches and just seven players, the minimum scholarship players allowed per rules. Anastasia Hayes again led the Bulldogs offensively, setting a new season high in scoring with 31 points on 55-percent shooting. Hayes scored 16 of her 31 in the second half. Hayes also took advantage of her opportunities at the charity stripe, converting all seven of her free-throw attempts. She also added two 3-pointers, three rebounds and an assist to her totals. Aislynn Hayes chipped in with nine points, all on clutch 3-pointers and a season-high six rebounds. Caterrion Thompson, who had only played a total of 230 minutes all season, hit a late 3-pointer to tie the game at 52. Her triple sparked a 14-0 run by the Bulldogs, a lead they would not surrender. Over the two games last week, Anastasia Hayes played all 80 minutes, while Taylor played 76, Denae Carter, 69, and JerKaila Jordan, 67. Winners of four of the last five games, Mississippi State returns to action on Jan. 13 at Kentucky. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run College football scores: Oklahoma loses, Mississippi State rallies and more from Week 11 of college football Nittany Lions, Tigers and Bears, oh my. Week 11 of the college football season is all said and done, and it was another great week. Check out what you missed from this week in college football. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 11 Here's what we think the College Football Playoff rankings will look like when the second CFP rankings of the season are announced at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. READ MORE After a disappointing loss in Game 2, Vanderbilt will look to ace Kumar Rocker one last time After being blown out in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, Mississippi State returned the favor to Vanderbilt in Game 2. Here's how the defending champs readjust before Wednesday's championship-deciding game. READ MORE