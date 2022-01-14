Colorado, the last undefeated women’s basketball team in the 2021-22 season, loses to Stanford

That will do it for flawless records.

Out of 356 teams in DI women's college basketball, Colorado was the last undefeated team standing in the 2021-22 season. Stanford used a second half attack against Colorado to give the Buffaloes its first blemish, 60-52.

Colorado has carried its dark horse mentality into the 2021-22 season. The previous 13-0 start marks its second best start in program history. The previous 13-game winning streak was its best since the 1994-95 season.

In an effort to protect its unbeaten record, Colorado came out with the first punch as the aggressors over the defending national champs using its suffocating defense to produce offense. The Buffaloes flustered the Cardinal to turn the ball over 13 times in the first quarter alone. This caused a plethora of fast break opportunities for Colorado and control the pace.

Stanford couldn't find an answer to Colorado's lockdown defense as they ran into an early scoring drought with just eight points in the first quarter, ending with a season-high of 22 turnovers.

Stanford prevailed by coming alive in the second half by finding its offensive rhythm led by Haley Jones' 11 points, after the 2021 MOP was held scoreless in the first half.

Tied at 41 going into the final frame, the cold shooting bug hit Colorado, who shot nearly 15% beyond the arc and 30 from the floor. Despite the loss, Colorado's Quay Miller led the way for Colorado with an impressive 16 points scored in multiple fashions - inside, outside, fast break points...you name it.

Last year, Colorado woke up the league by knocking off the eventual champion Stanford in overtime on Jan. 17. Although the Buffalo did not get the win, we saw these two teams split its series last season. The Buffaloes will look to avenge this loss on Feb. 13 when these Pac-12 foes meet again.