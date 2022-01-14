Women's basketball rankings: LSU and Iowa State crack Week 10's Power 10

We've hit the 10-week mark! Where has the 2021-22 season gone?

We still have ways to go as conference play continues to heat up, providing tons of drama. For the first time this season, I have two new teams featured in my Power 10 after Arizona and Maryland faced tough losses against conference foes.

Here are my Power 10 rankings in Week 10 of women's college basketball:

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks took down SEC foes Texas A&M and Arkansas to improve to 16-1. Aliyah Boston continues to make her case for National Player of the Year by recording her 11th straight double-double which sets a program record. Boston is one of four women in the SEC to have a streak of 10 double-doubles or more over the last 20 seasons.

2. Louisville (2) — It's another perfect week in ACC play for the Cards! Louisville handled Syracuse and used a defensive effort against Boston College for head coach Jeff Walz to pick up his 400th career win to finish Week 10. The Cards remain untouchable with a 14-game winning streak.

3. Stanford (3) — The Cardinal put a stop to the last unbeaten team in the nation, Colorado. Tied at 41 going into the final frame, the momentum was in Colorado's favor using its intense defense to force Stanford into 22 turnovers. After being held scoreless in the first half, the 2021 MOP Haley Jones led the way with 11 points. Stanford finished the week with a victory over Utah, paced by the sophomore sensation Cameron Brink's 24 points and 11 rebounds.

4. Indiana (4) — Even without its go-to scorer Mackenzie Holmes due to a knee injury, Indiana still found a way to take down the No. 8 offense in the nation, Nebraska by using its No. 1 defense in the Big Ten. Adversity continued to strike the Hoosiers going up against Purdue with Nicola Cardano-Hilary sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols and Ali Patberg spraining her ankle in the final minute. The Hoosiers were able to outlast the Boilermakers in overtime, despite being without its Big 3 to win the in-state rivalry. The Hoosiers blaze on with a nine-game winning streak.

Gutsy + gritty.



Highlights from the Purdue win.

5. NC State (5) — The Wolfpack blew past Virginia and finished the week with a victory over No. 16 Duke, led by Elissa Cunane's 23 points, recording her third 20-point performance this season. The Wolfpack advance to 7-0 in ACC play, but its next task will come against ACC foe No. 3 Louisville on Jan. 20.

6. Tennessee (6) — The Vols are now 6-0 in SEC play after defeating Vanderbilt and No. 19 Kentucky to finish 17-1 overall in Week 10. This is the best season-opening record since its 2007-08 campaign. Rae Burrell is finding her groove after suffering an injury to start the season. She came off the bench and poured in 14 points, including a flawless 4-for-4 performance from beyond the arc. The Vols finished with a season-high 10 three's against the Wildcats.

𝘼𝙇𝙇 LADY VOLS.

7. UConn (7) — The Huskies have been finding its rhythm by using a team effort to remain resilient through adversity. UConn is now 4-0 in Big East play with victories over Butler and Xavier. UConn's next tough task will come against non-conference foe Oregon on Jan. 17.

8. Michigan (10) — Penn State held Naz Hillmon scoreless in the first quarter, but that didn't last for long as the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year found impressive ways to score out of the double (and some times even triple) team. But teams can't focus too much on the paint. Maddie Nolan had seven triples against Maryland to take down the Terps. Michigan put up an incredible defensive effort against the No. 7 offense in the nation, holding them to under 50 by controlling the pace and forcing 17 turnovers.

9. LSU (NR) — Hall of fame head coach Kim Mulkey has came in and turned this program around in her first year with the Tigers, now 17-2 overall. LSU has picked up impressive wins over Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri State, a gritty Missouri team in overtime, and Iowa State (which is why I have the Tigers above the Cyclones). Its only two loses comes from FGCU, who is the No. 5 offense in the nation, and No. 1 South Carolina, which was only decided by six points. LSU is led by one of the top guards in the country, Khayla Pointer, who averages 18 points per game.

10. Iowa State — Hello, Cyclones! And rightfully so. Iowa State is waking up the nation with a 16-1 overall record, which is the first time in program history. So far, the Cyclones have taken down all of its ranked opponents that they've been tasked with, so far — Iowa, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas State. Its only blemish of the season comes against LSU. Iowa State is led by one of the most versatile players in the league, Ashley Joens who leads the Cyclones in points, rebounds, and free-throws.