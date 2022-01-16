Michigan downs Maryland, Indiana & Stanford survive in a loaded Sunday of women's hoops

Sunday's women's basketball action saw 16 top-25 teams in action, with four ranked vs. ranked matchups. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's results.

Here are the results of DI women's basketball games involving top-25 teams on Sunday:

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 11 Michigan

Sunday’s matchup of two ranked Big Ten teams was over by halftime. No. 11 Michigan led No. 8 Maryland 34-19 at the half. From there, the Wolverines remained in control, finishing off the Terps by 20 points for a top-10 victory. In the win, Michigan shot 50% from three; Maddie Nolan shot 7 of 11 from downtown.

Top-10 teams overcome fourth-quarter deficits

No. 2 Stanford defeated Utah, overcoming a 63-60 deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinal outscored the Utes 20-13 in the final period, grabbing a six-point lead with a little under three minutes to play. Forward Cameron Brink led the rallying effort as 11 of her team-high 24 points came in the fourth.

No. 6 Indiana trailed Purdue 55-47 with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Hoosiers used a 13-5 run to close regulation and force overtime. In overtime, Indiana jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, with Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe leading the way. The duo scored 24 and 21 points respectively.

Two ranked teams fall to unranked opponents

Unranked Miami (Fla.) and UCF knocked off No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 24 South Florida, respectively. The Hurricanes trailed 41-35 after the third quarter but outscored the Yellow Jackets 11-4 to close the game, landing the home upset.

UCF landed the upset in an opposite fashion, scoring the first seven points of the game and never looking back. UCF never trailed its in-state rival, cruising to a 16 point win.

NC State and Tennessee dominate top-20 matchups

No. 4 NC State throttled No. 16 Duke in the second ACC matchup of the day, cruising to an 84-60 victory. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 10 point lead after the first quarter, doubling the lead to 20 by halftime. In the dominating effort, NC State’s Elissa Cunane led the way with 23 points and six rebounds.

No. 5 Tennessee dominated No. 19 Kentucky, winning 84-58. The Lady Vols used a balanced scoring effort en route to the win as six players scored nine or more points. Tennessee led by as many as 30 points in its win over the Wildcats.

No. 20 Notre Dame wins tight ACC battle

In the first top-25 ACC matchup of the day, No. 20 Notre Dame held off No. 21 North Carolina 70-65. Notre Dame led 54-48 entering the fourth quarter, but the Tar Heels cut the deficit to one with 8:17 remaining. However, Notre Dame pulled away thanks to five fourth-quarter offensive rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the free throw line in the final frame.

Dara Mabrey's 24 points led the way for the Irish in the victory, with four players scoring in double figures.