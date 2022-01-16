Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 17, 2022 Michigan downs Maryland, Indiana & Stanford survive in a loaded Sunday of women's hoops Women's basketball rankings: LSU and Iowa State enter latest Power 10 Share Sunday's women's basketball action saw 16 top-25 teams in action, with four ranked vs. ranked matchups. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's results. Click or tap here to see the complete women's basketball scoreboard Top-25 results Here are the results of DI women's basketball games involving top-25 teams on Sunday: No. 1 South Carolina 61, Arkansas 52 No. 2 Stanford 83, Utah 73 No. 3 Louisville 63, Boston College 53 No. 4 NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60 No. 5 Tennessee 84, No. 19 Kentucky 58. No. 6 Indiana 73, Purdue 68 (OT) No. 11 Michigan 69, No. 8 Maryland 49 No. 12 LSU 82, Vanderbilt 64 No. 14 Baylor 82, Kansas 79 Miami (Fla.) 46, No. 15 Georgia Tech 45 No. 20 Notre Dame 70, No. 21 North Carolina 65 UCF 67, No. 24 South Florida 51 No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 11 Michigan Sunday’s matchup of two ranked Big Ten teams was over by halftime. No. 11 Michigan led No. 8 Maryland 34-19 at the half. From there, the Wolverines remained in control, finishing off the Terps by 20 points for a top-10 victory. In the win, Michigan shot 50% from three; Maddie Nolan shot 7 of 11 from downtown. POLL SEASON: Check out the latest AP top 25 poll Top-10 teams overcome fourth-quarter deficits No. 2 Stanford defeated Utah, overcoming a 63-60 deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinal outscored the Utes 20-13 in the final period, grabbing a six-point lead with a little under three minutes to play. Forward Cameron Brink led the rallying effort as 11 of her team-high 24 points came in the fourth. No. 6 Indiana trailed Purdue 55-47 with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Hoosiers used a 13-5 run to close regulation and force overtime. In overtime, Indiana jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, with Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe leading the way. The duo scored 24 and 21 points respectively. A LOOK BACK: Here are the women's basketball midseason superlatives Two ranked teams fall to unranked opponents Unranked Miami (Fla.) and UCF knocked off No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 24 South Florida, respectively. The Hurricanes trailed 41-35 after the third quarter but outscored the Yellow Jackets 11-4 to close the game, landing the home upset. UCF landed the upset in an opposite fashion, scoring the first seven points of the game and never looking back. UCF never trailed its in-state rival, cruising to a 16 point win. NC State and Tennessee dominate top-20 matchups No. 4 NC State throttled No. 16 Duke in the second ACC matchup of the day, cruising to an 84-60 victory. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 10 point lead after the first quarter, doubling the lead to 20 by halftime. In the dominating effort, NC State’s Elissa Cunane led the way with 23 points and six rebounds. No. 5 Tennessee dominated No. 19 Kentucky, winning 84-58. The Lady Vols used a balanced scoring effort en route to the win as six players scored nine or more points. Tennessee led by as many as 30 points in its win over the Wildcats. VOLS: Tennessee women's basketball coach Kellie Harper fights to restore glory days No. 20 Notre Dame wins tight ACC battle In the first top-25 ACC matchup of the day, No. 20 Notre Dame held off No. 21 North Carolina 70-65. Notre Dame led 54-48 entering the fourth quarter, but the Tar Heels cut the deficit to one with 8:17 remaining. However, Notre Dame pulled away thanks to five fourth-quarter offensive rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the free throw line in the final frame. Dara Mabrey's 24 points led the way for the Irish in the victory, with four players scoring in double figures. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List: 15 players named The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. There are 15 players on the list. READ MORE Ole Miss is the Team of the Week after earning first top-25 ranking since 2007 Ole Miss women's basketball is the Team of the Week as the Rebels cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007. READ MORE Women's college basketball record: 20 things to know about Kansas State center Ayoka Lee's record-setting 61 points Here are 20 things you should know about an unprecedented performance from Kansas State center Ayoka Lee. READ MORE