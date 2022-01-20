Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | January 20, 2022 No. 4 NC State goes on epic fourth-quarter run, beats No. 3 Louisville women's basketball, 68-59 Women's basketball rankings: LSU and Iowa State enter latest Power 10 Share The NC State Wolfpack pulled off their largest comeback this season after dominating Louisville in the fourth quarter to fight back from down 14 and win, 68-59. NC State owned the fourth, outscoring Louisville, 31-8. Prior to tonight, teams down 14 or more entering the fourth were 3-1,278. RANKINGS: Check out the latest AP top 25 poll Louisville dominated the first three quarters of this matchup. It seemed as though the Cards would run away with it as they had a 13-point lead at the half thanks to the help of Olivia Cochran and Emily Engstler. But, with a third quarter resurgence from center Elissa Cunane, the Wolfpack still weren’t out of it even if the scoreboard had them down by double digits. In the first half, Cunane had two points on three shots and four boards. In the final half, she managed to put together 13 points and 17 rebounds to get a double-double and the win. 🐺 47🔴 53Back-to-back Pack threes and it is LOUD.7:20, 4Q pic.twitter.com/HW94AYUEev— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 21, 2022 Another major factor was an awakening from Diamond Johnson and the Wolfpack shooters. Johnson couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half with a total of zero points, but she fought back as well to finish with 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night. POWER 10: Check out the latest Power 10 The Wolfpack made five threes to outscore the Cardinals 31-6 in the fourth. Prior to the final quarter, NC State was 1-13 from deep. Everything went the Wolfpack’s way in the fourth. They forced seven turnovers, held Louisville to just three made field goals and only turned the ball over three times. With this win, NC State improves to 17-2 (8-0 ACC) and hands Louisville its first loss since November as the Cardinals drop to 15-2 (5-1 ACC). 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Men's basketball scores: The good, the bad and the ugly from this weekend in college basketball So how was your weekend? In college basketball, they came in all flavors — good, bad and ugly. But with February near, many of them set a tone for the future. READ MORE Louisville women's basketball continues stellar run behind stout defense Louisville women's basketball has had one of the most unrelenting defenses in the nation. That has elevated them to a 13-1 record so far. READ MORE 10 moments we won't forget from the 2021 NCAA volleyball tournament The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament was one for the books. Here are 10 moments from the tournament that we will never forget. READ MORE