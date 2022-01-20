No. 4 NC State goes on epic fourth-quarter run, beats No. 3 Louisville women's basketball, 68-59

The NC State Wolfpack pulled off their largest comeback this season after dominating Louisville in the fourth quarter to fight back from down 14 and win, 68-59.

NC State owned the fourth, outscoring Louisville, 31-8. Prior to tonight, teams down 14 or more entering the fourth were 3-1,278.

Louisville dominated the first three quarters of this matchup. It seemed as though the Cards would run away with it as they had a 13-point lead at the half thanks to the help of Olivia Cochran and Emily Engstler.

But, with a third quarter resurgence from center Elissa Cunane, the Wolfpack still weren’t out of it even if the scoreboard had them down by double digits. In the first half, Cunane had two points on three shots and four boards. In the final half, she managed to put together 13 points and 17 rebounds to get a double-double and the win.

Another major factor was an awakening from Diamond Johnson and the Wolfpack shooters. Johnson couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half with a total of zero points, but she fought back as well to finish with 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

The Wolfpack made five threes to outscore the Cardinals 31-6 in the fourth. Prior to the final quarter, NC State was 1-13 from deep.

Everything went the Wolfpack’s way in the fourth. They forced seven turnovers, held Louisville to just three made field goals and only turned the ball over three times.

With this win, NC State improves to 17-2 (8-0 ACC) and hands Louisville its first loss since November as the Cardinals drop to 15-2 (5-1 ACC).