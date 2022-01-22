2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket predictions, 50 days to selections

We are 50 days away from Selection Sunday — the day women's college basketball teams find out their fate in March Madness.

I predicted my third field of 68, which includes my automatic qualifiers for each conference, and then filled in the rest with my at-large bids. I took into consideration what we've seen so far, but keep in mind things could still shake up as we're now in the thick of conference play with more non-conference marquee matchups to come.

Here's my bracket in table format:

Autumn Johnson's third 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket prediction SEED GREENSBORO Spokane Bridgeport Wichita 1 South Carolina Stanford NC State Tennessee 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Campbell Jackson State Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/ Howard Troy 8 South Florida Missouri State UCF Kansas State 9 Arkansas Kentucky Missouri DePaul 5 North Carolina Notre Dame Oklahoma Iowa 12 Princeton Dayton South Dakota Stephen F. Austin 4 Georgia Tech Baylor BYU Texas 13 Toledo Youngstown State Drexel Belmont 6 Ohio State Nebraska Maryland Florida Gulf Coast 11 Oregon State/ Liberty Gonzaga Boston College/ Texas A&M Northwestern 3 Arizona UConn Iowa State Georgia 14 New Mexico Western Kentucky Stony Brook Long Beach State 7 Duke Virginia Tech Oregon Ole Miss 10 Creighton Utah Kansas Colorado 2 Indiana LSU Michigan Louisville 15 Fairfield Mercer Boston College Idaho State

Tennessee breaks into No. 1 line

As of right now, the Lady Vols deserve to be a No. 1 seed after opening up the season with a 17-1 record, which includes wins over tough non-conference foes South Florida, UCF, Texas, Virginia Tech and now breezing pass SEC foes.

Tennessee opened up its season with a nine-game winning streak up until Stanford, the national defending champs, snapped its flawless record. Despite the outcome, Tennessee controlled majority of the ball game and only fell by single-digits.

Tennessee is staring at one of its best seasons since the Vols started the 2007-08 campaign at 22-1. The 6-0 league beginning is Tennessee's best since going 13-0 in 2014-15.

Louisville falls

I had Louisville as one of my No. 1 seeds in my second bracket prediction, but the Cards recently took a tough hit in a major comeback from ACC foe NC State, who's featured on my one line.

Despite the loss, the No. 6 defense in the nation is still a Final Four contender. The Cards are currently 15-2, with its other loss coming to Arizona earlier this season. However, Louisville can add victories over Michigan, Kentucky, UConn and Georgia Tech to its resume.

Last four in

Liberty Boston College Texas A&M Oregon State

First four out

Mississippi State UCLA Florida State Purdue

The automatic qualifiers

Here are my 32 AQs, based off of who I think will lock in spots by everlasting foes in each respective conference tournament.