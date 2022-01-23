Ayoka Lee sets NCAA DI women's basketball single-game record with 61 points

Kansas State women’s basketball center Ayoka Lee has set a new NCAA Division I women’s basketball single-game points record with 61 in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Lee kicked off the game with the first six points for the Wildcats, and later finished the first half with 30 of her team’s 51 points.

She continued her blistering pace into the second half, and that’s when the records started to fall. A little over a minute into the fourth quarter, Lee made a layup to get to 51 on the day. That mark was good enough to pass Britney Griner for most points in a Big 12 Conference game.

About five minutes later, Lee would etch her name in the NCAA record book with 61 points. She passed Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown who put up 60 on San Jose State in 1987, and Minnesota's Rachel Banham who had 60 against Northwestern in 2016. At the time of Lee’s record-breaking moment, she had the same amount of points as the entire Oklahoma roster.

Lee shot 23-of-30 from the field and 15-of-17 on free throws in 34 minutes. She also added 12 rebounds and three blocks in the upset.

Kansas State is now second in the Big 12 standings at 5-2 in the conference and 15-4 overall. Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to No. 15 Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.