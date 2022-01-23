Women's basketball ranking: Arizona reenters, NC State rises in Week 11's Power 10

What a fun week of action in women's college basketball!

There were tons of upsets, conference foes facing off in heated battles and even record-breaking performances with Kansas State's Ayoka Lee scoring 61-points, the most of any player in NCAA history!

With all of the drama, someone was bound to fall out of my Power 10 rankings in Week 11. Iowa State suffered back-to-back loses against Texas and Baylor, which allowed Arizona to return in my rankings. NC State also climbs back into my top-3 after taking down rival, Louisville.

Let's take a look at what happened and all of the movement

1. South Carolina (1) — We did not see the Gamecocks in Week 11. South Carolina will suit up on Jan. 24 to take on Vanderbilt and then will host SEC foe Ole Miss instead of UConn on Jan. 27 to make up the postponed game.

2. Stanford (3) — The Cardinal cruised past Cal with Haley Jones, Lexie Hull and Fran Belibi all pouring in 20-point plus games. Stanford is currently on a six-game winning streak and undefeated in the Pac-12.

3. NC State (5) — The Wolfpack used a fourth quarter comeback to take down ACC foe Louisville. Down by 14 points going into the final frame, NC State outscored the Cards 31-8 led by Diamond Johnson, who scored 14 out of her 16 points off the bench. NC State finished the week escaping a tight battle against Virginia Tech, thanks to a massive steal by Jakia Brown-Turner to remain undefeated in the conference.

4. Tennessee (6) — The Vols are reliving a similar season the program had back in 2007-08, starting conference play 7-0 and improving to an 18-1 overall record after taking down Georgia. If history repeats itself, Tennessee is primed to head to the Final Four, which is why I have Tennessee breaking into my No. 1 seed line in my latest bracket predictions.

5. Louisville (2) — What seemed like a game that would be in the Cards' favor turned into NC State holding its ACC foe to only eight points in the final frame to take down Louisville with a major comeback. The tough loss snapped its 15-game winning streak. The Cards were able to bounce back against Wake Forest, 72-60.

6. Indiana (4) — The Hoosiers did not compete in Week 11 due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Indiana will suit up on Jan. 27 to resume Big Ten play against Illinois.

7. Michigan (8) — Naz Hillmon used a double-double performance of 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Michigan breeze past Wisconsin, 83-44. The battle on the boards was crucial in this matchup as the Wolverines out-rebounded the Badgers, 43-19, and capitalized off of second chance points.

8. Arizona (NR) — UConn and LSU losses in Week 11 allowed the Wildcats to jump over them with a 14-2 overall record. After losing to Oregon in overtime last week, the Wildcats have taken down Utah and Colorado. Arizona will have to sustain a tough stretch of Pac-12 foes going up against UCLA, Stanford, Oregon State and a rematch with Oregon in its near future.

9. UConn (7) — It wasn't the prettiest game for the Huskies going up against Oregon, giving away 21 points off of mistakes. UConn able to bounce back against Big East foes Seton Hall and St. John's.

10. LSU (9) — The Tigers fell to Florida in a heartbreaking one point game to close out Week 11. Khayla Pointer finished with 35 points as the only Tiger in double-digits, but it wasn't enough to hold off Florida's balanced attack. LSU is now 17-3 overall and 5-2 in the SEC.