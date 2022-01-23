Women's college basketball scores: Ayoka Lee's record performance, Florida upsets No. 11 LSU

19 of the top-25 teams are in action this Sunday. So far we've already seen a record-breaking performance and a few upsets. Stay tuned for what's next on a wild Sunday in women's basketball.

Top-25 results

Here are the results of DI women's basketball games involving top-25 teams on Sunday:

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee breaks NCAA women's basketball single-game record

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women's basketball single-game points record with 61 in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma.

Lee passed Long Beach State's Cindy Brown who put up 60 in 1987 against San Jose State. Lee also set a new Big 12 record for most points in a conference game as she overtook Britney Griner's previous record of 51.

No. 18 Georgia Tech takes care of ACC rival No. 20 North Carolina

The Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels may have entered Sunday close in the latest AP poll, but the result was anything but, as Georgia Tech pulled away for a 55-38 win.

Georgia Tech dominated, at one point leading 29-9 in the second quarter. Even after UNC outscored Georgia Tech, 10-9, in the second quarter and crept closer, the Yellow Jackets fought back and led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen made history on Sunday. She scored her 1,000th point at Georgia Tech and finished with 12 on the day. Teammate Digna Strautmane led the team with 14.

Guard Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels in points with 10.

Ole Miss upsets SEC foe No. 23 Kentucky

The Rebels went on the road Sunday and scored a 63-54 win over No. 23 Kentucky.

Ole Miss center Shakira Austin dominated the day, posting 24 points and eight rebounds. She was supported by Snudda Collins scoring 12 points and Lashonda Monk and Madison Scott registering 10 apiece.

While both teams had 34 rebounds each, Ole Miss held the advantage in field goal shooting (38.5 percent vs. 35.8 percent) and 3-point percentage (44.4 percent to 0 percent). Kentucky finished 0-for-6 from deep.

Kentucky wasn't without a good performer. Guard Rhyne Howard scored a team-high 24 points and six rebounds.

No. 11 LSU loses back-and-forth battle at Florida

So far, LSU has done a good job of surviving the gauntlet that is the SEC with wins over Georgia and Texas A&M. Until today, the Tigers' only conference loss has come at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina. That was until the Bayou Bengals lost 73-72 at Florida.

Florida had three players in double-digits on Sunday with Kiara Smith leading the way at 23. LSU, on the other hand, was solely reliant on Khayla Pointer who put up 35 as the lone Tiger to score more than eight points.

For the majority of the game, the Gators did a good job of keeping it close never letting LSU pull away with a significant lead. That back-and-forth play would continue in the second half with nine lead changes occurring and ultimately resulting in a one-point win for the Gators.

No. 15 Baylor throttles No. 7 Iowa State

No. 15 Baylor sent a message to the No. 1 team in the Big 12 as the Bears dismantled the Cyclones 87-61. This is Baylor's first win against a ranked opponent this season.

Center Queen Egbo was a force to be reckoned with all day, racking up 14 points and 21 rebounds on the day. Those 21 boards were a career high for Egbo and tied her for the fourth most in program history. It wasn't just Egbo putting in work on Sunday, three other teammates were in double digits, including Jordan Lewis who put up 24 in the win.