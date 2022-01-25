NCAA.com | January 25, 2022 15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List Ayoka Lee sets NCAA women's basketball single-game record with 61 points Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. Five different conferences are represented — the SEC being the most so, with five players included on the list. The ACC is next with four players. Last year, the award was given to Oklahoma State graduating senior Natasha Mack. NEW NCAA RECORD: 20 things to know about Kansas State center Ayoka Lee's 61-point performance Tennessee's Tamari Key currently leads the nation in blocks, averaging 3.84 per game. Northwestern's Veronica Burton and Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge are both in the top three nationally for steals, averaging 4.06 and 3.89 per game, respectively. Here's the full 2022 Watch List: NAME CLASS POsition school conference Aliyah Boston Jr. F South Carolina SEC Angel Reese So. F Maryland Big Ten Ayoka Lee Jr. C Kansas State Big 12 Cameron Brink So. F Stanford Pac-12 Elissa Cunane Sr. C NC State ACC Elizabeth Kitley Jr. C Virginia Tech ACC Emily Engstler Sr. F Louisville ACC Jordyn Cambridge Sr. G Vanderbilt SEC Lorela Cubaj Sr. F Georgia Tech ACC NaLyssa Smith Sr. F Baylor Big 12 Nancy Mulkey Sr. C Washington Pac-12 Que Morrison Sr. G Georgia SEC Rhyne Howard Sr. G Kentucky SEC Tamari Key Jr. C Tennessee SEC Veronica Burton Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Ole Miss is the Team of the Week after earning first top-25 ranking since 2007 Ole Miss women's basketball is the Team of the Week as the Rebels cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007. READ MORE Women's college basketball record: 20 things to know about Kansas State center Ayoka Lee's record-setting 61 points Here are 20 things you should know about an unprecedented performance from Kansas State center Ayoka Lee. READ MORE NCAA Video Vault: The dramatic end of UConn's 111-game streak in 2017 Final Four Relive Mississippi State's epic win over UConn in the 2017 Final Four, where the Huskies' 111-game winning streak came to an end. READ MORE