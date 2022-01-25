Hoops 🏀

NCAA.com | January 25, 2022

15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Ayoka Lee sets NCAA women's basketball single-game record with 61 points

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Five different conferences are represented — the SEC being the most so, with five players included on the list. The ACC is next with four players. Last year, the award was given to Oklahoma State graduating senior Natasha Mack.

NEW NCAA RECORD: 20 things to know about Kansas State center Ayoka Lee's 61-point performance

Tennessee's Tamari Key currently leads the nation in blocks, averaging 3.84 per game. Northwestern's Veronica Burton and Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge are both in the top three nationally for steals, averaging 4.06 and 3.89 per game, respectively.

Here's the full 2022 Watch List:

NAME CLASS POsition school conference
Aliyah Boston Jr. F South Carolina SEC
Angel Reese So. F Maryland Big Ten
Ayoka Lee Jr. C Kansas State Big 12
Cameron Brink So. F Stanford Pac-12
Elissa Cunane Sr. C NC State ACC
Elizabeth Kitley Jr. C Virginia Tech ACC
Emily Engstler Sr. F Louisville ACC
Jordyn Cambridge Sr. G Vanderbilt SEC
Lorela Cubaj Sr. F Georgia Tech ACC
NaLyssa Smith Sr. F Baylor Big 12
Nancy Mulkey Sr. C Washington Pac-12
Que Morrison Sr. G Georgia SEC
Rhyne Howard Sr. G Kentucky SEC
Tamari Key Jr. C Tennessee SEC
Veronica Burton Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten

