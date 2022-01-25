15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Five different conferences are represented — the SEC being the most so, with five players included on the list. The ACC is next with four players. Last year, the award was given to Oklahoma State graduating senior Natasha Mack.

Tennessee's Tamari Key currently leads the nation in blocks, averaging 3.84 per game. Northwestern's Veronica Burton and Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge are both in the top three nationally for steals, averaging 4.06 and 3.89 per game, respectively.

Here's the full 2022 Watch List: