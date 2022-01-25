Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | January 25, 2022 Ole Miss is the Team of the Week after earning first top-25 ranking since 2007 Women's basketball rankings: Arizona reenters, NC State rises in latest Power 10 Share For Ole Miss, the NCAA.com Team of the Week, it’s been 15 years since the school last made an NCAA tournament appearance. That string of seasons spent on the outside looking in could end this year as the Rebels improved to 17-2 with wins last week on the road at Texas A&M and Kentucky. Unbeaten on the road this season at 6-0, Ole Miss is off to its best Southeastern Conference start in 12 seasons at 5-1. On Monday the Rebels moved into the Associated Press Poll at No. 24, the first ranking for Ole Miss since the Rebels came in at No. 22 on January 22, 2007. RANKINGS: Power 10 | AP Poll In the first-ever program win on the road at Texas A&M on Jan. 20, Ole Miss was able to pull away for an 80-63 victory as Lashonda Monk led five Ole Miss double-figure scorers with 16 points, her fifth consecutive game in double figures. With her 10th multi-block game of the season, Shakira Austin totaled four rejections and added 11 points, grabbing eight rebounds. Key to the win was the Ole Miss defense which forced 17 Texas A&M turnovers which led to 25 points. On Sunday, Ole Miss fought through a tough 40 minutes against No. 23 Kentucky to come away with its second win over a ranked team this season, 63-54 at Rupp Arena. Austin pieced together her sixth 20-point outing of the season, leading the Rebels with 24 points as four players finished in double-figures. Snudda Collins tied a season-high with four 3-pointers in a 12-point performance, while Madison Scott scored seven of her 10 points in the final quarter. Ole Miss next faces an important SEC week. The Rebels will head to South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 27 for its first test as a ranked opponent against the No. 1 ranked Gamecocks. On Sunday, Jan. 30, Ole Miss will host Georgia. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 12 Here's what we think the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the third CFP rankings of the season are announced at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16. READ MORE Longest overtime games in FBS college football history Illinois and Penn State joined an exclusive group with the Illini's 20-18 win in a nine-overtime thriller on Oct. 23, 2021. It is the only game in history to go nine overtimes. READ MORE Breaking down 5 key games in a wild night in women's soccer Thursday night women's soccer delivered, as two top-5 teams were taken down as well as two top 15 teams. We take a deeper dive into these scorelines and what happened in each matchup. READ MORE