Auburn women's basketball stuns No. 4 Tennessee, hands Volunteers first SEC loss of the season

Auburn women’s basketball has earned its first SEC win of the season over No. 4 Tennessee as the Tigers won 71-61 at home.

On the night of the first NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee’s top-16 rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 4 team in the country and a potential No. 1 seed in the 2022 women's basketball tournament, the Lady Volunteers got upset on the road by Auburn and was handed their first SEC loss. Tennessee now shares the lead in the SEC standings at 7-1 with No. 1 South Carolina.

This is the Tigers’ first win over an AP top-5 opponent since 1997 when Auburn beat No. 4 Georgia.

The final four minutes proved to be the difference maker when UT was down 60-59. Auburn did not succumb to the pressure of a top-5 team and instead went on an 11-0 run to close out the game.

The entire fourth quarter was impressive. The Tigers held Tennessee to 10 points in the final 10 minutes. Turnovers were a huge factor not only in the final quarter but the entire game as the Lady Vols gave the ball away 22 times to Auburn’s 9.

Four Auburn players finished in double digits with Aicha Coulibaly leading the way with 26. Coulibaly was a force to be reckoned with in those waning minutes. Getting offensive and defensive rebounds, steals while hitting big shots to give her team the edge.

The Lady Vols will look to bounce back when they face Arkansas on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET in Knoxville. Auburn will take on Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. in Nashville.

Another Thursday upset in the SEC

When one top-25 upset in the SEC wasn't enough, the Arkansas Razorbacks deliver with a 90-76 win over No. 12 LSU.

The Razorbacks held the Tigers to under 20 points in the first three quarters before allowing 31 in the fourth. That late push from LSU wasn't enough as the damage was already done.

Arkansas' Makayla Daniels, Amber Ramirez and Samara Spencer all finished with 20 points or more in the win.