2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates, schedule, how to watch

The top 16 seeds right now, revealed by the NCAA women's selection committee

There will be three in-season top 16 reveals from the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season ahead of the March Madness women's NCAA tournament. The early reveals give a look into how teams could be seeded.

The committee released the first reveal on Thursday, Jan. 27, placing South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Tennessee as the four No. 1 seeds. The committee looked at games through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The announcements will come before the official 68-team bracket is announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13 on ESPN.

2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There are a total of three reveals ahead of March 13's Selection Sunday. Here's the schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 27 on ESPN (during halftime of 6 p.m. South Carolina-Ole Miss game)

Thursday, Feb. 10 on ESPN (during halftime of 7 p.m. ET South Carolina-Kentucky game)

Monday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2 (during halftime of 7 p.m. Baylor-Iowa State game)

Top 16 in-season rankings

First reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26)

1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region)

2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region)

3. NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region)

4. Tennessee (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region)

5. Louisville

6. Indiana

7. Texas

8. Arizona

9. Michigan

10. Iowa State

11. UConn

12. LSU

13. Baylor

14. Oregon

15. Georgia

16. Kansas State

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Bridgeport Region:

1. NC State

2. Indiana

3. LSU

4. Baylor

Greensboro Region:

1. South Carolina

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. Kansas State

Spokane Region:

1. Stanford

2. Texas

3. UConn

4. Georgia

Wichita Region:

1. Tennessee

2. Louisville

3. Iowa State

4. Oregon