Amna Subhan|NCAA.com | January 28, 2022 2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates, schedule, how to watch The top 16 seeds right now, revealed by the NCAA women's selection committee Share There will be three in-season top 16 reveals from the NCAA DI Women's Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season ahead of the March Madness women's NCAA tournament. The early reveals give a look into how teams could be seeded. The committee released the first reveal on Thursday, Jan. 27, placing South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Tennessee as the four No. 1 seeds. The committee looked at games through Wednesday, Jan. 26. The announcements will come before the official 68-team bracket is announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13 on ESPN. 2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule There are a total of three reveals ahead of March 13's Selection Sunday. Here's the schedule: Thursday, Jan. 27 on ESPN (during halftime of 6 p.m. South Carolina-Ole Miss game) Thursday, Feb. 10 on ESPN (during halftime of 7 p.m. ET South Carolina-Kentucky game) Monday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2 (during halftime of 7 p.m. Baylor-Iowa State game) MORE TOP 16: Breaking down the first top 16 rankings of 2022 Top 16 in-season rankings First reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26) 1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region) 2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region) 3. NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region) 4. Tennessee (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region) 5. Louisville 6. Indiana 7. Texas 8. Arizona 9. Michigan 10. Iowa State 11. UConn 12. LSU 13. Baylor 14. Oregon 15. Georgia 16. Kansas State REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS Bridgeport Region: 1. NC State 2. Indiana 3. LSU 4. Baylor Greensboro Region: 1. South Carolina 2. Arizona 3. Michigan 4. Kansas State Spokane Region: 1. Stanford 2. Texas 3. UConn 4. Georgia Wichita Region: 1. Tennessee 2. Louisville 3. Iowa State 4. Oregon 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run