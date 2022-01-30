Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | January 30, 2022 No. 2 Stanford beats No. 8 Arizona, 75-69, in national championship rematch 2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, 50 days to Selection Sunday Share No. 2 Stanford took down No. 8 Arizona, 75-69, in the national championship rematch from last year. Even though Arizona fought back to lead the game numerous times, and even kept the score close at the end, Stanford’s performances from Cameron Brink and Jana Van Gytenbeek were just too much to handle. Brink posted a game-high 25 points, most notably scoring seven down the stretch of the third quarter to help put the Cardinal in a commanding 55-46 lead after 30 minutes. Bucket 𝗔𝗡𝗗 the foul ‼️💪 @cameronbrink22 💪📺 » https://t.co/sK7VzviZWg#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/A1ALG2dkee— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) January 30, 2022 Her play in the paint and around the opposing rim helped Stanford outscore Arizona, 36-30, in the paint. That was shown in her team-high 15 rebounds. Van Gytenbeek was massive from beyond the arc, scoring 6-of-8 from three. She finished her day with 18 points, matching her season-total to this point. SCOREBOARD: Follow all of Sunday's wild action Still, Arizona wasn’t without top performers. Cate Reese was superb. She was most important when she went on a 9-0 run of her own to open the third quarter and bring the Wildcats to within one point. She finished the day with 17 points and 7 rebounds. 3Q | @Shainap_14 with a steal and finds @cate_reese for the transition three!!🅰️ | 39🌲 | 43📺 | ESPN2 / https://t.co/RFbsKNOmRz#MadeForIt pic.twitter.com/puzy6AjoOq— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 30, 2022 Shaina Pellington, her teammate, was also a key cog, scoring 16 points and facilitating play for the Arizona offense. With the win, Stanford improves to 7-0 atop the Pac-12. Arizona falls to 5-3. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's college basketball: Naz Hillmon leads No. 6 Michigan to 65-50 win over No. 5 Indiana Naz Hillmon's 21 points and dominating play in the paint were more than enough to get No. 6 Michigan past No. 5 Indiana. READ MORE Audrey Tingle's record-setting run tops the January DII women's basketball all-stats team As February approaches, here is a position-by-position look at the statistical leaders in DII women's basketball through January. READ MORE Women's basketball scores: Stanford downs Arizona in national championship rematch, LSU escapes and more from Sunday's action Another great Sunday in women's basketball was filled with a national championship rematch, close games and more. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE