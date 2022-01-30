TRENDING:

legend

Tom Brady's college stats, highlights at Michigan

❓ 9 college basketball questions entering February

Duke's hitting stride in Coach K's final season
basketball-women-d1 flag

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | January 30, 2022

No. 2 Stanford beats No. 8 Arizona, 75-69, in national championship rematch

2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, 50 days to Selection Sunday

No. 2 Stanford took down No. 8 Arizona, 75-69, in the national championship rematch from last year. 

Even though Arizona fought back to lead the game numerous times, and even kept the score close at the end, Stanford’s performances from Cameron Brink and Jana Van Gytenbeek were just too much to handle. 

Brink posted a game-high 25 points, most notably scoring seven down the stretch of the third quarter to help put the Cardinal in a commanding 55-46 lead after 30 minutes.

Her play in the paint and around the opposing rim helped Stanford outscore Arizona, 36-30, in the paint. That was shown in her team-high 15 rebounds. 

Van Gytenbeek was massive from beyond the arc, scoring 6-of-8 from three. She finished her day with 18 points, matching her season-total to this point.  

SCOREBOARD: Follow all of Sunday's wild action

Still, Arizona wasn’t without top performers. 

Cate Reese was superb. She was most important when she went on a 9-0 run of her own to open the third quarter and bring the Wildcats to within one point. She finished the day with 17 points and 7 rebounds. 

Shaina Pellington, her teammate, was also a key cog, scoring 16 points and facilitating play for the Arizona offense. 

With the win, Stanford improves to 7-0 atop the Pac-12. Arizona falls to 5-3. 

Women's college basketball: Naz Hillmon leads No. 6 Michigan to 65-50 win over No. 5 Indiana

Naz Hillmon's 21 points and dominating play in the paint were more than enough to get No. 6 Michigan past No. 5 Indiana.
READ MORE

Audrey Tingle's record-setting run tops the January DII women's basketball all-stats team

As February approaches, here is a position-by-position look at the statistical leaders in DII women's basketball through January.
READ MORE

Women's basketball scores: Stanford downs Arizona in national championship rematch, LSU escapes and more from Sunday's action

Another great Sunday in women's basketball was filled with a national championship rematch, close games and more. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners