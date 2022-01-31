Women's college basketball: Naz Hillmon leads No. 6 Michigan to 65-50 win over No. 5 Indiana

There's a reason Naz Hillmon is regarded as one of the best scorers in the country.

That was on full display Monday night as No. 6 Michigan took down No. 5 Indiana, 65-50, in a battle between the top two teams in the Big Ten. Hillmon was at the heart of why the Wolverines had their way with the Hoosiers.

For starters, Hillmon scored a team-high 21 points. She dominated around the hoop, and so did her team.

With Indiana down star forward Mackenzie Holmes, Michigan was relentless near the basket, outscoring Indiana, 46-28, in the paint. The Wolverines also led in the rebounding department, 52-20. Michigan's rebounding leader was Emily Kiser with a whopping 16.

Along with Hillmon, Leigha Brown was terrific, scoring 11 and adding four rebounds and three assists. Laila Phelia chipped in with 11 of her own as well.

Even though Indiana only trailed by two points at halftime, the Hoosiers could never find a way to take the lead due to Michigan's suffocating play around the rim.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary led the way for the Hoosiers offensively, posting 16 points and five rebounds. Grace Berger added 13 points.

For Michigan, this wasn't just a huge win for the conference standings and AP rankings. This was also the first win against a top-five opponent at home in program history.

Michigan improves to 19-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play. The Wolverines move into first place in the Big Ten. Indiana falls to 14-3 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten, moving down to third place in the conference.