BYU is the Team of the Week in women's basketball after stretching its win streak to 10

The NCAA.com Team of the Week, BYU posted two more wins last week and has now won 10 straight games, remaining undefeated in 2022.



Latest victories for the Cougars, 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the West Coast Conference, came in convincing fashion over Santa Clara, 76-44 and San Francisco, 99-58. BYU has now won seven of their last 10 games by 20 or more points and have won 27 straight games at home in the Marriott Center.

RANKINGS: Power 10 | AP Poll



In the win over Santa Clara on Jan. 27, twelve different players scored on a night where BYU shot 46 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from behind the three-point line and connecting on all eight free throws in the 32-point win. The Cougars forced 23 turnovers, snagging 16 steals which tied a season-high, turning those turnovers into 23 points. Senior guard Tegan Graham led the Cougars with 16 points while tallying four assists and two steals in the win. Shaylee Gonzales went 6 for 12 from the field for 13 points, grabbed three rebounds, five steals and posted a season-high nine assists.



Against San Francisco on Saturday, BYU connected on a season-high 13 three-pointers and senior guard Paisley Harding posted her second 30-point game of the season to lead the way. Harding connected on 11 of 17 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc. Gonzales added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Lauren Gustin notched her 10th double-double this season with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Maria Albiero dished out a season-high nine assists, leading the charge for the squad that posted 26 assists on 37 made baskets.



BYU’s fast start has allowed the Cougars to maintain a slim lead over Gonzaga (16-4/7-0) in the WCC standings. The Cougars' high-scoring attack averages 78.9 points per game on the season. The Cougars will next play at Portland on Feb. 3 before traveling to Spokane, Wash. to play at Gonzaga in a key WCC matchup on Feb. 5.