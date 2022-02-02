Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | February 2, 2022 These women's basketball teams have been a No. 1 seed the most times Recap: No. 1 Stanford wins third NCAA title by beating No. 3 Arizona in thriller Share Through the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament, there have been 156 No. 1 seeds. That's from 39 tournaments going back to the inaugural 1982 edition. Thirty-three different schools have claimed a top seed, from Louisiana Tech and Cheyney State to, yes, UConn and Tennessee. Only four programs have been a No. 1 seed double-digit times, while at the other end, seven schools have been No. 1 only once. Here are all the teams with appearances as a No. 1 seed: Team Times No. 1 Most Recent No. 1 Tennessee 22 2014 UConn 22 2021 Stanford 11 2021 Louisiana Tech 10 2000 Notre Dame 9 2019 Duke 7 2009 Baylor 6 2019 North Carolina 5 2008 Old Dominion 5 1998 South Carolina 5 2021 Texas 5 2004 Georgia 4 2000 Maryland 4 2015 Southern California 4 1986 Auburn 3 1989 Long Beach State 3 1987 LSU 3 2006 Penn State 3 2004 Vanderbilt 3 2002 Virginia 3 1992 Iowa 2 1992 Louisville 2 2019 Mississippi State 2 2019 Ohio State 2 2006 Oklahoma 2 2009 Purdue 2 1999 Cheyney State 1 1983 Colorado 1 1995 Michigan State 1 2005 NC State 1 2021 Nebraska 1 2010 Texas Tech 1 1998 Washington 1 1990 WINNING IT ALL: The complete list of DI women's basketball champions Not surprisingly, UConn and Tennessee stand way out in front. The 11-time national champion Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma were a No. 1 every season from 2007 through 2018. That's right: 12 consecutive years as a No. 1 seed. Tennessee hasn't been a top seed since 2014, but the Lady Vols still match UConn with 22 times. Tennessee was a No. 1 every season from 1998 through 1996, good for a nine-year run that included three national crowns. Overall, Tennessee has eight NCAA tournament titles. Last season, NC State made program history by claiming a top seed for the first time. The Wolfpack picked up No. 2 seeds three previous times (1989-1991) but a 20-2 mark in 2020-21 combined with an ACC tournament championship pushed NC State to the top line. BRAGGING RIGHTS: Teams with the most national championships How do No. 1 seeds do in the tournament? A top seed isn't a guarantee of a deep run — 1998 Harvard says hello — but No. 1 seeds are by far the most successful. Thirty of of the 39 champs came from the top line, with 2020-21 Stanford the most recent. At least one No. 1 seed has made every Final Four, with No. 1s going 4-for-4 in making the national semifinals four times: 1989, 2012, 2015 and 2018. All four almost made it in 2021, with No. 1 NC State falling short in the Sweet 16 of joining Stanford, South Carolina and UConn in the Final Four. Perhaps even more impressively, only seven No. 1 seeds have failed to reach at least the Sweet 16. Duke in 2009 is the most recent top seed to bow out before the regional semifinals. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's college basketball scores: Northwestern wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises and more from Sunday A plethora of women's basketball games kicked off one of the biggest days in sports. Catch up on everything you missed for Sunday's action. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Iowa State breaks into Power 10 after major upsets in Week 14 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 14 of women's college basketball. READ MORE The 9 undefeated women's basketball national champions Since 1982, there have been nine undefeated champions in Division I women's basketball. Here is a quick look at each of those teams. READ MORE