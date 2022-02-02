Stanford's Cameron Brink leads this week's women's basketball Starting Five

Last week presented a number of standout performances, here are five of the best through games played Monday, January 31.



Cameron Brink, Stanford

Stanford extended its winning streak to eight games as sophomore forward Cameron Brink averaged 18.0 points on 77.8 percent shooting and 11.0 rebounds in Cardinal home wins over Arizona State (78-50) and No. 8 Arizona (75-69).

Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots in leading the reigning national champion and No. 2 Stanford past Arizona on Sunday in a long-anticipated rematch of the 2021 NCAA national championship game. With the performance, Brink is now one of two players in the nation this season to have 25 points and 15 rebounds against a top-10 opponent, joining NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

Earlier in the week, Stanford cruised to the 28-point win over Arizona State as Brink had 11 points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot.

Stanford, 16-3 overall and 7-0 in Pac-12 Conference play, will next put its winning streak on the line on Feb. 3 at UCLA.

Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee

Kseniya Malashka continues to play a starring role as she led Middle Tennessee past Conference USA East Division contenders Marshall and WKU. The junior forward scored 43 points in 35 total minutes of action against the two conference foes.

Malashka averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds and two steals in the two games while shooting a sizzling 64 percent (14-of-22) from the field, including 4-of-7 (57 percent) from 3-point range. She was also 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Malashka scored a game-high 21 points in the 71-64 win against WKU, but it was more when she did her damage in helping the Lady Raiders secure the victory. Malashka scored 18 of her 21 points in the final 11 minutes, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-2 on a pair of back-breaking fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The forward was just as dominant against Marshall, pouring in a game-high 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the 80-41 win on Jan. 27. She was 9-of-15 from the field against Marshall, to go with seven rebounds.

Malashka is averaging 19.4 points and shooting 60 percent from the field (35-of-58) over her last five games.

Middle Tennessee, 15-4 overall and 7-2 in C-USA play, will return to action when it plays host to West Division leader UAB on Saturday.



Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman guard Olivia Miles averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to Atlantic Coast Conference wins over Syracuse and Boston College.

Miles narrowly missed tallying her second triple-double of the season in last Thursday’s 83-62 victory against Syracuse. Miles scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists to chart her seventh double-double of the season, which is tied for the third-most in the conference.

The Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native led all players with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting with six assists and four rebounds in a 74-61 victory over Boston College on Sunday. Miles became the fourth Irish player to record 30 points and five assists in a single game and just the fifth Notre Dame freshman to score at least 30 points in a game. Miles outing marked the fourth time a freshman has posted a 30-point, five-assist performance in the ACC, as Miles joins Elizabeth Balogun (Louisville), Tiana Mangakahia (Syracuse) and Lexie Brown (Maryland/Duke) as a member of that exclusive club.

Miles currently leads the nation with 153 assists and is second in assists per game with 7.7.

Notre Dame, 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the ACC, will next host NC State on Feb. 1 in an important ACC tilt.

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul’s outstanding freshman has now swept the Big East Conference Player and Freshman of the Week awards three times this season.



In her latest stellar week, the 6-1 power forward put up impressive numbers over three games, averaging 24.7 points and 19.7 rebounds in a 2-1 week for DePaul, 18-5 overall and 10-2 in Big East play.

In an 80-78 home setback to No. 9 UConn on Jan. 26, Morrow had 30 points and 14 rebounds, becoming only the fourth opposing player to post 30 points and double-digit rebounds against the vaunted Huskies.

She then led the DePaul attack with 22 points and 18 rebounds against St. John's on Jan. 28 in a 94-88 win.

Morrow then capped the week with 22 points and 27 rebounds in an 85-65 win at Seton Hall on Jan. 30. The 27 rebounds are the most in any NCAA game this season, easily surpassing the previous high of 23. It also set an all-time Big East record previously held by UConn's Peggy Walsh (25) in 1986. It was college basketball's best rebounding performance since California's Kristine Anigwe had 30 against Washington State on March 3, 2019.

Morrow currently leads the nation in rebounds, double-doubles, rebounding average and offensive rebounds per game. She is second in field goals and third in scoring. In her last five games, she has scored 139 points and hauled in 89 rebounds, an average of 27.8 points and 17.8 rebounds.

The Blue Demons will next host Creighton on Feb. 4.



Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Arkansas senior guard Amber Ramirez put together arguably the best stretch of her collegiate career last week, as she averaged 27 points per game on 54 percent shooting against two top-15 opponents.

In a 90-76 win over No. 12 LSU on Jan. 27, Ramirez led the way in Arkansas’ first ranked win since February of 2021, dropping in 25 points, 16 of which came after halftime. Ramirez hit five of her eight threes in the game, including four of them in the decisive third-quarter spurt. Her 25 point scoring output was one shy of her season-high, while her 10 made field goals and five made threes both matched her season-bests.

Ramirez was even better against No. 7 Tennessee, dropping in a season-high 29 points on the road in Arkansas’ 86-83 overtime loss on Jan. 31. She connected on nine of her 17 field goal attempts, while adding five more threes on nine tries to her Southeastern Conference-leading total of 32 three’s made. Ramirez was also huge on the glass against one of the better rebounding teams in the country, hauling in eight rebounds, nearly giving her a double-double. Ramirez did almost all of her damage in this game without Makayla Daniels, who went down in the second quarter with injury. Coming into Monday night’s game, Daniels was leading Arkansas in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists.

Arkansas, 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the SEC, will return to play Feb. 3 at Texas A&M.