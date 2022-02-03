Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | February 3, 2022 Florida women's basketball takes down No. 7 Tennessee in historic SEC upset Women's basketball rankings: Baylor reenters, Louisville rises in latest Power 10 Share Florida's women's basketball program woke up on Thursday looking to make history. The Gators jumped out to a seven-point lead against No. 7 Tennessee and never looked back, upsetting the Volunteers 84-59 — marking only the fifth time UF has beaten Tennesse in program history, and the first time against a top-10 opponent in general. 🚨 FLORIDA TAKES DOWN NO. 7 TENNESSEE 🚨@GatorsWBK gets its first top-10 win since 2015 🐊 pic.twitter.com/ttnd1HMLJD— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 4, 2022 That seven-point lead held true into halftime, as Florida led the Lady Vols 35-28 heading into the half, but the third and fourth quarters were even more lopsided. The Gators outscored Tennessee 48-30 in the second half. Kiara Smith led Florida with 25 points. She also slated five assists, five rebounds and four steals on the night. Smith wasn't the only Gator to contribute heavily to the victory though. Nina Rickards finished with 16 points, Jordyn Merrit dropped 13 points and Zipporah Broughton scored 10. SUNDAY PREVIEW: Everything you need to know about Tennessee's clash against UConn The historic victory has the Gators on the right track in the SEC — Florida is now tied with Ole Miss and LSU in the conference for third place. Tennessee drops to hold the sole position of second place in the conference with an 8-2 record. No. 1 South Carolina holds the top spot with an 8-1 record. The Gators will look to win its second-straight game over a ranked opponent on Sunday, February 6 when they travel to Athens to take on No. 14 Georgia. Tennessee will look to bounce back against No. 10 UConn, also on Sunday. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run 2022 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Bengals and Rams players Here are the colleges with the most players on Super Bowl rosters when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. READ MORE Florida is the Team of the Week in women's basketball after another pair of top-25 wins Florida women's basketball is the NCAA.com Team of the Week after taking down two top-15 opponents in Tennessee and Georgia. READ MORE 2022 college softball preview and predictions with D1Softball's Tara Henry Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 college softball season. D1softball's Tara Henry breaks down the top five teams, biggest storylines, top players and more ahead of the first pitch in February. READ MORE