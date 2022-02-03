Lubbock Christian passes UConn women's basketball's mark with its 100th-consecutive home victory

Lubbock Christian defeated Midwestern State 75-64 on Thursday, Feb. 3 from the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. That was the 100th-straight victory for the Chaps on their home court — the third-longest home winning streak at any level of college basketball. The victory passes the mighty UConn women’s program mark of 99 set between the 2007-12 seasons.

Here is a look back at the streak and where the Chaps stand in college basketball history.

The longest home winning streaks in college basketball

Team Division Home wins Dates Kentucky (M) I 129 Jan. 4, 1943-Jan. 8, 1955 Amherst (W) III 121 Jan. 31, 2009-Feb. 16, 2016 Lubbock Christian (W) II 100 Jan. 15, 2015 – present UConn (W) I 99 March 18, 2007-Feb. 12, 2012 Jefferson (M) II 80 Jan. 8, 1991-Nov. 21, 1995 North Park (M) III 62 Feb. 8, 1984-Feb.3, 1988

The last time the Chaps lost at home was Jan. 1, 2015. It was a four-point loss to Oklahoma City. To put it in perspective, the Chaps were still in the now-defunct Heartland Conference and weren’t even NCAA DII tournament eligible yet, still transitioning from the NAIA.

Since that loss, not only have the Chaps won 100 in a row at home, but they’ve also added three national championships and two of the five undefeated seasons in DII women’s basketball history. It has been a good seven-year run for Lubbock Christian.

Notable wins from the DII women's basketball record streak

Win No. 1: Lubbock Christian rebounded from that 2015 four-point loss to Oklahoma City with an 81-63 romp over Rogers State. Haley Burton, Tess Bruffey, Kellyn Schneider and Allison Szabo contributed 58 of those points, each scoring in double figures. The following season, all four would become national champions.

How sweep it is — South Central Region dominance: The Chaps hosted their first South Central Region tournament in the 2015-16 season. They went 3-0 at The Rip Griffin Center, winning each game by at least 20 points. The Chaps also hosted the 2018 South Central Region tourney, in which they went perfect en route to a DII Elite Eight appearance. Lubbock Christian began its 2019 championship run in Grand Junction, Colorado, but the South Central Region championship game moved to its home court, where the Chaps defeated Angelo State by six. LCU was also scheduled to host in 2019-20 until the season was shut down but are still a perfect 7-0 at home in the DII era.

The comeback kids: When you look at Lubbock Christian’s resume over the past few seasons, it’s easy to see how dominant the Chaps have been. But not all 100 wins have been easy. Three wins stand out early in the streak and another kept it alive this season.

Nov. 21, 2015: Fort Lewis scores with one second remaining to force overtime. The Chaps take over in the extra session and win 82-76 to keep the young streak alive at nine-straight wins.

Feb. 25, 2017: The Chaps trailed by as much as 10 late in the game but came all the way back to defeat St. Edward’s 84-80 in overtime. That was the Chaps “worst” season of the DII era, finishing 19-11. They were still a perfect 10-0 at home.

Dec. 7, 2017: This was a different type of comeback. Lubbock Christian traveled to Weatherford, Oklahoma to take on Southwestern Oklahoma State the season before and lost big, falling 90-63. Almost a year to the date, the Chaps got their revenge, downing the 8-0 Bulldogs 95-65. Of course, this set up a nice little rivalry: One season later, the two DII powers slugged it out in a classic, double-overtime national championship which the Chaps walked away victorious, 95-85.

Nov. 19, 2021: It looked like Lander, a perennial top-10 team, was going to end the streak in Lubbock Christian's own Lady Chap Invitational. Trailing into the fourth quarter, the Chaps turned it on, outscoring the Bearcats 22-14 in the final stanza to keep the streak alive at 92.

A program record kind of day: Win No. 62 of the streak came on Feb. 9, 2019, in absolutely dominating fashion. The Chaps made program history and held Texas A&M International to just 19 points, their fewest ever, and allowed just six shots to go in from the floor. They held the Dust Devils to 6-for-48 shooting while scoring 88 points in the victory. The 69-point victory is the largest margin of the streak.

DII women's basketball history: Feb. 25, 2021, was a huge night in Lubbock. Not only did LSC-rival West Texas A&M come to town, both teams were ranked in the top 20 and there was major South Central Region and LSC implications on the line with the conference tournament a mere four days away. The Chaps won 68-42, picking up their 88th-straight home win. That broke Nebraska-Kearney's record of 87 games set from 1995-2001.

Lone Star domination: The Chaps moved to the Lone Star Conference for the 2019-20 season, which means they have never lost at home in official LSC play. Last year was the first time Lubbock Christian got to host the Lone Star Conference tournament. The Chaps went 3-0, winning each game by at least 15 points. Combined with their South Central Region dominance, the Chaps have a 10-game home winning streak in the postseason.