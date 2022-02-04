Delaware's Jasmine Dickey scores 52 points in record-breaking night

NEWARK, Del. — On national television Friday evening, Jasmine Dickey and the University of Delaware women's basketball team eclipse the century mark in a 103-79 CAA home win over Charleston (11-9, 3-6 CAA) inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (14-5, 8-1 CAA) extended their home winning streak against the Cougars to eight games while also pushing their current winning streak to four games.

Dickey exploded for a career-high in Bob Carpenter Center record of 52 points (18-of-33 FG, 3-of-5 3FG, 13-of-14 FT). She also tied her career-best 18 rebounds (10 offensive) to post her eighth double-double on the season, adding four assists, three steals and one block to her stat line.

Prior to open tip, head coach Natasha Adair was celebrated for netting her 150th-career win.

"The chemistry of this group, this is a group that they want to win," said Adair. "Coming into this game, we talked about the things that we needed to do. There are 10 conference-regular season games left and it is time for us to continue climbing but doing it the "Delaware way". That means we do it with defense, we do it with sharing the ball, we run, we rebound. I thought Charleston did a great job attacking the rim and getting paint points, but we got second-chance opportunities. We can rebound the ball, we are top in the conference and country in rebounding. I thought it was a very good team effort."

After seeing Charleston take a 16-12 lead, Ty Battle laid in two at the 2:29 mark to ignite a 14-2 Blue Hen run. The run was capped by Dickey setting herself up behind the arc and buried Battle's feed for Delaware to take the 26-18 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter to proved to be all Delaware basketball, as the team saw its lead balloon to double digits thanks to 16 points coming off the hands of Dickey. With 52 seconds left, the home crowd erupted as Dickey connected from deep to score 30 points in the half (48-37). Jenna Annecchiarico's jumper pulled Charleston within 10 points, 50-40, heading into the break.

The Blue Hens kept the pressure throughout the second half, maintaining the double-digit lead. After a quiet third, Dickey turned up the intensity and became the walking bucket that she is. The Baltimore, Md. native scored 10-unanswered points from 2:40 to 51 seconds for point 52, receiving a standing ovation from the home crowd as she concluded her 38-minute night. Mar Tejedor found a free Jadaia Reid in the remaining eight seconds to settle the game-high 24 point lead, 103-79 final.

Adding to the team's century mark mix was Battle with 15 points (7-of-11 FG) and 10 rebounds to post her 13th double-double on the season. She nabbed four steals and dished out three assists. Tyi Skinner chipped in 11 points and four assists while Lizzie Oleary poured in 10 points and two blocks.

Annecchiarico finished with 27 points (9-of-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals to pace Charleston. Latrice Perkins followed with 20 points (9-of-16 FG, 2-of-2), six rebounds and four steals. Arynn Eady added 19 points (7-of-12 FG, 5-of-7 FT) and eight rebounds.

Delaware shot 47.1 percent (41-of-87) from the field, 27.8 percent (5-of-18) from beyond the arc and 88.9 percent (16-of-18) from the free-throw line. Charleston connected on 41.7 percent (30-of-72) from the field, 0 percent (0-of-8) from three-point territory and 82.6 percent (19-of-23) from the charity stripe. For the second-straight game, Delaware was impressive on the rebounding end as the team held the margin advantage (53-36) while scoring 37 second-chance points off of 25 offensive rebounds. Delaware outhustled Charleston in assists (19-12), blocks (5-1), bench points (15-5) while scoring 16 points off of 13 Cougar miscues. Charleston led the way in steals (9-8) and fast break points (21-16) while both teams drew even with 58 points in the paint.