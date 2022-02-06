No. 10 UConn powers past No. 7 Tennessee in top-10 women's basketball rivalry

No. 10 UConn powered past No. 7 Tennessee women's basketball, winning 75-56 Saturday afternoon. UConn freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 25 points, a career high in her first collegiate start.

UConn led by seven at half before Nika Muhl and Christyn Williams broke open the third quarter, combining for a 14-0 run to start the period. The Huskies shot well from deep on the afternoon, making 12 3-pointers on 46.2 percent shooting.

On defense, UConn held Tennessee to shooting 28.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. Olivia Nelson-Ododa was a presence down low, blocking three shots.

Jordan Horston led the Volunteers with 26 points; She added eight rebounds and three assists. The Lady Vols have now lost three of four games since receiving a top seed in the initial women's basketball Top-16 reveal on Jan. 27.

With the win, UConn has won three straight games against Tennessee, tying the second-longest win streak in series history.