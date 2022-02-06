Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 6, 2022 No. 10 UConn powers past No. 7 Tennessee in top-10 women's basketball rivalry We picked the all-time starting 5 for UConn women's basketball Share No. 10 UConn powered past No. 7 Tennessee women's basketball, winning 75-56 Saturday afternoon. UConn freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 25 points, a career high in her first collegiate start. HOW IT HAPPENED: Everything you need to know from UConn-Tennessee UConn led by seven at half before Nika Muhl and Christyn Williams broke open the third quarter, combining for a 14-0 run to start the period. The Huskies shot well from deep on the afternoon, making 12 3-pointers on 46.2 percent shooting. NIKA MÜHL FOR THREE The Huskies have their largest lead of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/BkktZmDpcv — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 6, 2022 On defense, UConn held Tennessee to shooting 28.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. Olivia Nelson-Ododa was a presence down low, blocking three shots. STATS: See the complete stats from UConn's win Jordan Horston led the Volunteers with 26 points; She added eight rebounds and three assists. The Lady Vols have now lost three of four games since receiving a top seed in the initial women's basketball Top-16 reveal on Jan. 27. HISTORY: Here's the all-time history and results between UConn and Tennessee With the win, UConn has won three straight games against Tennessee, tying the second-longest win streak in series history. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's basketball scores: UConn throttles Tennessee, Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores career-high 46 points and more from Sunday UConn pulled away from Tennessee in a top-10 matchup between historic programs, Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 46 points and more from the top-25 on a spectacular Sunday in women's basketball. READ MORE Florida women's basketball takes down No. 7 Tennessee in historic SEC upset Florida women's basketball got out to a hot start and never turned back as the Gators took down No. 7 Tennessee, 84-59. READ MORE Auburn women's basketball stuns No. 4 Tennessee, hands Volunteers first SEC loss of the season Auburn managed to hold strong in the fourth quarter to down the No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers at home on Thursday night. READ MORE