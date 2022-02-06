Tennessee vs. UConn women's basketball all-time history, results

The UConn and Tennessee women’s basketball programs have been powerhouses in the sport for years. UConn has won 11 national titles, the most in the sport. Tennessee is next with eight.

Their dominance has created an intense rivalry. The Lady Vols won three straight against the Huskies from 2005-07, but UConn has taken the three most recent matchups. The schools first played in 1995 and UConn leads the series 16-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in national title games. In the latest meeting on Feb. 6, 2022, UConn beat Tennessee 75-56 behind Azzi Fudd's 25 points.

Here's the all-time series history:

UConn and Tennessee all-time series history, results

Game No. Date Location Winner Score 1 Jan. 16, 1995 Storrs, CT UConn 77–66 2 April 2, 1995

(National championship) Minneapolis, MN UConn 70–64 3 Jan. 6, 1996 Knoxville, TN UConn 59–53 4 March 29, 1996

(Final Four) Charlotte, NC Tennessee 88–83 5 Jan. 5, 1997 Hartford, CT UConn 72–57 6 March 24, 1997

(Elite Eight) Iowa City, IA Tennessee 91–81 7 Jan. 3, 1998 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 84–69 8 Jan. 10, 1999 Storrs, CT Tennessee 92–81 9 Jan. 8, 2000 Knoxville, TN UConn 74–67 10 Feb. 2, 2000 Storrs, CT Tennessee 72–71 11 April 2, 2000

(National championship) Philadelphia, PA UConn 71–52 12 Dec. 30, 2000 Hartford, CT UConn 81–76 13 Feb. 1, 2001 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 92–88 14 Jan. 5, 2002 Knoxville, TN UConn 86–72 15 March 29, 2002

(Final Four) San Antonio, TX UConn 79–56 16 Jan. 4, 2003 Hartford, CT UConn 63–62 17 April 8, 2003

(National championship) Atlanta, GA UConn 73–68 18 Feb. 5, 2004 Knoxville, TN UConn 81–67 19 April 6, 2004

(National championship) New Orleans, LA UConn 70–61 20 Jan. 8, 2005 Hartford, CT Tennessee 68–67 21 Jan. 7, 2006 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 89–80 22 Jan. 6, 2007 Hartford, CT Tennessee 70–64 23 Jan. 23, 2020 Hartford, CT UConn 60-45 24 Jan. 21, 2021 Knoxville, TN UConn 67-61 25 Feb. 6, 2022 Hartford, CT UConn 75-56

Both teams have been led by highly successful coaches. The late Pat Summitt, who finished her career with a 1,098-208 record and eight national championships, coached her final game in March 2012. UConn's Geno Auriemma has won more than 1,000 games and has 11 NCAA tournament titles.

Auriemma is still coaching in Storrs. Kellie Harper is in her third season as head coach at Tennessee. Harper, only the third women's basketball coach for Tennessee in the NCAA era, played point guard for Summitt from 1995-99.

UConn has the longest winning streak in the series, taking six consecutive meetings from 2002 through 2004 — with two triumphs coming in the national championship games.