Women's basketball scores: UConn throttles Tennessee, Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores career-high 46 points and more from Sunday

The top 16 seeds right now, revealed by the NCAA women's selection committee

Fifteen teams that are ranked in the latest women's basketball AP Top 25 poll are in action on Sunday, including three top-25 matchups. A rivalry was renewed when No. 7 Tennessee battled No. 10 UConn in the lone top-10 matchup to kick off the day, with more thrilling games continuing during the afternoon slate.

Below you'll find everything you need to know from Sunday's loaded women's basketball slate. First, here's a rundown:

Sunday's top 25 women's basketball games

UConn beats Tennessee in top-10 matchup

When No. 7 Tennessee visited No. 10 UConn on Sunday, it marked the 25th all-time meeting between the powerhouse programs in the series. This game wasn't one of the national championship matchups between the schools, but it still may be remembered in history.

Why? Because UConn's 75-56 win over Tennessee saw a breakout game from freshman phenom Azzi Fudd, who scored a career-high 25 points in her first collegiate start. With a performance like that, Fudd looks the part of a future UConn legend and the blowout win might be the first of many great games in her career.

Caitlin Clark puts up a career-high 46 points, but No. 21 Iowa falls to No. 6 Michigan

Everyone knows Iowa's Caitlin Clark is a superstar and she took that to another level Sunday night, scoring 46 points — a career-high. Still, it wasn't enough, as No. 6 Michigan took down No. 21 Iowa, 98-90.

The Wolverines got incredible games from senior Naz Hillmon and freshman Laila Phelia. Hillmon posted 26 points and 10 rebounds. With that double-double, she ties the program-record in double-doubles with 44. Phelia scored 24 points of her own.

That's eight-straight wins for the Wolverines as they continue to climb up the women's college basketball rankings.

No. 9 Baylor takes down No. 13 Texas...again

Despite being tied, 50-50, with five minutes to play, No. 9 Baylor pulled away, beating No. 13 Texas, 63-55. Leading the way for the Lady Bears was senior NaLyssa Smith with an outstanding day. Her 28 points and 13 rebounds led each team in both categories.

The two squads went head-to-head on Friday, with Baylor scoring a 75-63 win. With Sunday's victory, Baylor becomes the first team since 1999 to beat the same ranked team twice in three days.

Florida stuns No. 14 Georgia

Florida trailed No. 14 Georgia 51-46 with 4:30 left to play in an SEC battle. Yet, the Gators were not finished. Florida scored the game's final eight points as the Bulldogs missed their final seven shot attempts to secure the upset, 54-51.

Florida now has back-to-back wins over conference opponents ranked in the top-15 of the AP Poll, having knocked off Tennessee on Thursday. The Gators are now 17-6, surging at the right moment.

Louisville drops 100 for sixth straight win

No. 4 Louisville blasted Syracuse en route to a 100-64 win. Six different scorers reached double figures, led by Liz Dixon's 18 points. The Cardinals have now won six straight games since a loss to NC State. In this period, Louisville has outscored opponents by an average of 18 points per game.

UNC defense shuts down Miami

28-2. 53-13. 70-25. 85-38.

Those were the quarter-ending scores, respectively, of Sunday's game between No. 24 North Carolina and Miami (Fla.). All of which the Tar Heels led.

The two points surrendered in the first quarter are the fewest allowed in a quarter in North Carolina program history. The 47-point win is the largest for the Tar Heels since 2007. North Carolina also grabbed 53 rebounds; that's nine more than its season average. It was an all-around dominant performance from the Tar Heels.

It might be cold in Chapel Hill today, but it was 🔥🔥🔥 inside Carmichael!



Highlights from the win vs Miami ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qa4ZSLe9FL — Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) February 6, 2022

Florida State knocks off Notre Dame

Florida State knocked off No. 20 Notre Dame 70-65. It's the first time in Seminole history that Florida State women's basketball has defeated Notre Dame. Valencia Myers led Florida State with 14 points.

Arizona State shocks No. 19 Oregon

Less than 24 hours after the Arizona State men's basketball team shocked the world and took down No. 3 UCLA, the Arizona State women's basketball team made noise of its own after beating No. 19 Oregon, 55-49. Senior Jade Loville scored an ASU-high 16 points in the win.