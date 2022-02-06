Stan Becton & Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | February 6, 2022 Women's basketball scores: UConn throttles Tennessee, Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores career-high 46 points and more from Sunday The top 16 seeds right now, revealed by the NCAA women's selection committee Share Fifteen teams that are ranked in the latest women's basketball AP Top 25 poll are in action on Sunday, including three top-25 matchups. A rivalry was renewed when No. 7 Tennessee battled No. 10 UConn in the lone top-10 matchup to kick off the day, with more thrilling games continuing during the afternoon slate. Below you'll find everything you need to know from Sunday's loaded women's basketball slate. First, here's a rundown: Sunday's top 25 women's basketball games No. 4 Louisville 100, Syracuse 64 No. 5 Indiana 64, Purdue 57 No. 10 UConn 75, No. 7 Tennessee 56 No. 8 Arizona 73, Oregon State 61 Florida 54, No. 14 Georgia 51 No. 17 Maryland 80, Nebraska 65 Florida State 70, No. 20 Notre Dame 65 No. 24 North Carolina 85, Miami (Fla.) 38 No. 9 Baylor 63, No. 13 Texas 55 Arizona State 55, No. 19 Oregon 49 No. 2 Stanford 83, Southern Cal 57 No. 6 Michigan 98, No. 21 Iowa 90 Click or tap here to view the complete women's basketball scoreboard. UConn beats Tennessee in top-10 matchup When No. 7 Tennessee visited No. 10 UConn on Sunday, it marked the 25th all-time meeting between the powerhouse programs in the series. This game wasn't one of the national championship matchups between the schools, but it still may be remembered in history. Why? Because UConn's 75-56 win over Tennessee saw a breakout game from freshman phenom Azzi Fudd, who scored a career-high 25 points in her first collegiate start. With a performance like that, Fudd looks the part of a future UConn legend and the blowout win might be the first of many great games in her career. FULL RECAP: See everything that happened from Tennessee vs. UConn Oh... my... goodness. @CaitlinClark22 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/GWkkay66hc— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 7, 2022 Caitlin Clark puts up a career-high 46 points, but No. 21 Iowa falls to No. 6 Michigan Everyone knows Iowa's Caitlin Clark is a superstar and she took that to another level Sunday night, scoring 46 points — a career-high. Still, it wasn't enough, as No. 6 Michigan took down No. 21 Iowa, 98-90. This is unreal, fam. 44 points ties a career-high for @CaitlinClark22. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Rmkd5PTZmn— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 7, 2022 The Wolverines got incredible games from senior Naz Hillmon and freshman Laila Phelia. Hillmon posted 26 points and 10 rebounds. With that double-double, she ties the program-record in double-doubles with 44. Phelia scored 24 points of her own. That's eight-straight wins for the Wolverines as they continue to climb up the women's college basketball rankings. TOP-16 BREAKDOWN: Check out a breakdown of the first top-16 rankings of 2022 No. 9 Baylor takes down No. 13 Texas...again Despite being tied, 50-50, with five minutes to play, No. 9 Baylor pulled away, beating No. 13 Texas, 63-55. Leading the way for the Lady Bears was senior NaLyssa Smith with an outstanding day. Her 28 points and 13 rebounds led each team in both categories. The two squads went head-to-head on Friday, with Baylor scoring a 75-63 win. With Sunday's victory, Baylor becomes the first team since 1999 to beat the same ranked team twice in three days. .@NaLyssaSmith is at the ATM 💸#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/bnnj5lPleb— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 6, 2022 Florida stuns No. 14 Georgia Florida trailed No. 14 Georgia 51-46 with 4:30 left to play in an SEC battle. Yet, the Gators were not finished. Florida scored the game's final eight points as the Bulldogs missed their final seven shot attempts to secure the upset, 54-51. Florida now has back-to-back wins over conference opponents ranked in the top-15 of the AP Poll, having knocked off Tennessee on Thursday. The Gators are now 17-6, surging at the right moment. Louisville drops 100 for sixth straight win No. 4 Louisville blasted Syracuse en route to a 100-64 win. Six different scorers reached double figures, led by Liz Dixon's 18 points. The Cardinals have now won six straight games since a loss to NC State. In this period, Louisville has outscored opponents by an average of 18 points per game. SLEEPERS: 6 teams from outside the in-season top-16 that could climb to a top-4 seed UNC defense shuts down Miami 28-2. 53-13. 70-25. 85-38. Those were the quarter-ending scores, respectively, of Sunday's game between No. 24 North Carolina and Miami (Fla.). All of which the Tar Heels led. The two points surrendered in the first quarter are the fewest allowed in a quarter in North Carolina program history. The 47-point win is the largest for the Tar Heels since 2007. North Carolina also grabbed 53 rebounds; that's nine more than its season average. It was an all-around dominant performance from the Tar Heels. It might be cold in Chapel Hill today, but it was 🔥🔥🔥 inside Carmichael! Highlights from the win vs Miami ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qa4ZSLe9FL — Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) February 6, 2022 Florida State knocks off Notre Dame Florida State knocked off No. 20 Notre Dame 70-65. It's the first time in Seminole history that Florida State women's basketball has defeated Notre Dame. Valencia Myers led Florida State with 14 points. Arizona State shocks No. 19 Oregon Less than 24 hours after the Arizona State men's basketball team shocked the world and took down No. 3 UCLA, the Arizona State women's basketball team made noise of its own after beating No. 19 Oregon, 55-49. Senior Jade Loville scored an ASU-high 16 points in the win. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Men's college basketball: Auburn's Kessler records another triple-double, Baylor rolls Texas Catch up on all you need to know from Saturday with our men's basketball round-up. 