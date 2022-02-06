Women's college basketball: Michigan storms up, Tennessee takes major hit in Week 13's Power 10 rankings

The parity of this league is unmatched. We saw this on full display in Week 13 of women’s college basketball. Upset, after upset, after upset… which caused some major movement in my Power 10 rankings.

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks continue to cement itself once again as the No. 1 team in the country defeating Alabama, 83-51, led by Aliyah Boston's double-double performance, including six massive blocks.

2. Stanford (2) — The Cardinal remain undefeated against Pac-12 foes this season, defeating UCLA and Southern California. This marks the Cardinal's 24th straight conference win.

3. Louisville (4) — The Cards had a flawless week against ACC foes, taking down Miami, Clemson and a scorching 100-points over Syracuse. Louisville is now blazing on a six-game winning streak since they fell to NC State. With the help of Notre Dame, Louisville reclaims its top-3 spot in my Power 10.

4. NC State (3) — Down goes the Wolfpack! Notre Dame stormed in and gave NC State its first ACC loss of the season, falling by one possession. The Wolfpack had two opportunities to knock down a three to tie the game, but couldn’t find any luck at the bottom of the net. NC State finished the week by cruising past Florida State.

5. Michigan (7) — The Wolverines are playing the toughest part of their schedule and have answered to that challenge. In Week 13, Michigan claimed the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten by taking down No. 5 Indiana, which is the second victory over a top-5 team in program history. They proved they were the top team in the conference by defeating No. 21 Iowa to extend its home winning streak to 12. Michigan is now 7-1 against ranked opponents.

6. Indiana (6) — The Hoosiers are feeling the absence of its go-to interior player Mackenzie Holmes. Indiana fell to Michigan, who dominated the paint to capture the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten rankings. Later in the week, the Hoosiers escaped a scare versus Minnesota, bolstered by a 14-0 run to end the game. They also beat in-state rival Purdue on Sunday.

7. UConn (8) — Azzi Fudd got her first career start as a freshman and led the Huskies with a career-high of 25 points to take down Tennessee in a historic rivalry game, 75-56. UConn has won three straight games against Tennessee, tying the 2nd-longest win streak in series history.

8. Tennessee (5) — It’s been a downward spiral for the Vols since the first Top 16 reveal was announced. Tennessee has lost three of their last four matchups, starting with an upset by Auburn. Later, the Vols nearly escaped a gritty Arkansas team by three points, but then suffered back-to-back losses to Florida and UConn.

9. Arizona (9) — The Wildcats bounced back in Week 13 after falling to Stanford last week by avenging its first loss against Oregon to split the regular-season series, and putting away Oregon State. Points off of turnovers was the trend in both matchups as Arizona is the top scoring defense in the Pac-12.

10. Baylor (10) — I almost knocked the Bears out of my Power 10 after Oklahoma defeated Baylor by one point, but Baylor avenged the loss by defeating its in-state rival Texas back-to-back led by NaLyssa Smith in both matchups. However, with Baylor's loss against Oklahoma, Georgia Tech has a chance to steal the No. 10 spot in my rankings if they defeat NC State on Monday, Feb. 7.