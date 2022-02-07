Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 point guards to 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017), Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2015-16), Odyssey Sims, Baylor (2014), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga (2011), Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State (2010), Renee Montgomery, Connecticut (2009), Kristi Toliver, Maryland (2008), Lindsey Harding, Duke (2007), Ivory Latta, North Carolina (2006), Temeka Johnson, LSU (2005), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04), and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LiebermanAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 11.

2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Player school Jordan Lewis Baylor Nia Clouden Michigan State Diamond Johnson NC State Veronica Burton Northwestern Khayla Pointer LSU Caitlin Clark Iowa Hailey Van Lith Louisville Ashley Owusu Maryland Olivia Miles Notre Dame Destanni Henderson South Carolina

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season