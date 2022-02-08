TONIGHT

Boston U. vs. Northeastern in the men's Beanpot final

NCAA.com | February 8, 2022

2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced

Women's basketball rankings: Michigan soars, Tennessee falls in Power 10

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Eight different conferences are represented — the SEC and Big Ten being the most, with seven players each included on the list. The ACC is next with five players. Last year, the award was given to UConn's Paige Bueckers.

DPOY: 15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Multiple players appear once again after being included on last season's Player of the Year Midseason Team, including Kierstan Bell, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Elissa Cunane, Naz Hillmon, Rhyne Howard, Ashley Joens, Haley Jones, Ashley Owusu, Nalyssa Smith, and Christyn Williams.

See the full Midseason Team below:

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Shakira Austin Sr. C Ole Miss SEC
Kierstan Bell Jr. G Florida Gulf Coast ASUN
Aliyah Boston Jr. F South Carolina SEC
Cameron Brink So. F Stanford Pac-12
Veronica Burton Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten
Caitlin Clark So. G Iowa Big Ten
Nia Clouden Sr. G Michigan St. Big Ten
Lorela Cubaj Sr. F Georgia Tech ACC
Elissa Cunane Sr. C NC State ACC
Emily Engstler Sr. F Louisville ACC
Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU WCC
Destanni Henderson Sr. G South Carolina SEC
Naz Hillmon Sr. F Michigan Big Ten
Mackenzie Holmes Jr. F Indiana Big Ten
Jordan Horston Jr. G Tennessee SEC
Rhyne Howard Sr. G Kentucky SEC
Ashley Joens Sr. G Iowa State Big 12
Haley Jones Jr. G Stanford Pac-12
Elizabeth Kitley Jr. C Virginia Tech ACC
Ayoka Lee Jr. C Kansas St. Big 12
Olivia Miles Fr. G Notre Dame ACC
Aneesah Morrow Fr. F DePaul BIG EAST
Charisma Osborne Jr. G UCLA Pac-12
Ashley Owusu Jr. G Maryland Big Ten
Khayla Pointer Sr. G LSU SEC
Angel Reese So. G Maryland Big Ten
Cate Reese Sr. F Arizona Pac-12
NaLyssa Smith Sr. F Baylor Big 12
Jenna Staiti Sr. C Georgia SEC
Christyn Williams Sr. G UConn BIG EAST

