2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Eight different conferences are represented — the SEC and Big Ten being the most, with seven players each included on the list. The ACC is next with five players. Last year, the award was given to UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Multiple players appear once again after being included on last season's Player of the Year Midseason Team, including Kierstan Bell, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Elissa Cunane, Naz Hillmon, Rhyne Howard, Ashley Joens, Haley Jones, Ashley Owusu, Nalyssa Smith, and Christyn Williams.

See the full Midseason Team below: