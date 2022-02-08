NCAA.com | February 8, 2022 2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced Women's basketball rankings: Michigan soars, Tennessee falls in Power 10 Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the 2022 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team. Eight different conferences are represented — the SEC and Big Ten being the most, with seven players each included on the list. The ACC is next with five players. Last year, the award was given to UConn's Paige Bueckers. DPOY: 15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List Multiple players appear once again after being included on last season's Player of the Year Midseason Team, including Kierstan Bell, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Elissa Cunane, Naz Hillmon, Rhyne Howard, Ashley Joens, Haley Jones, Ashley Owusu, Nalyssa Smith, and Christyn Williams. See the full Midseason Team below: NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE Shakira Austin Sr. C Ole Miss SEC Kierstan Bell Jr. G Florida Gulf Coast ASUN Aliyah Boston Jr. F South Carolina SEC Cameron Brink So. F Stanford Pac-12 Veronica Burton Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten Caitlin Clark So. G Iowa Big Ten Nia Clouden Sr. G Michigan St. Big Ten Lorela Cubaj Sr. F Georgia Tech ACC Elissa Cunane Sr. C NC State ACC Emily Engstler Sr. F Louisville ACC Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU WCC Destanni Henderson Sr. G South Carolina SEC Naz Hillmon Sr. F Michigan Big Ten Mackenzie Holmes Jr. F Indiana Big Ten Jordan Horston Jr. G Tennessee SEC Rhyne Howard Sr. G Kentucky SEC Ashley Joens Sr. G Iowa State Big 12 Haley Jones Jr. G Stanford Pac-12 Elizabeth Kitley Jr. C Virginia Tech ACC Ayoka Lee Jr. C Kansas St. Big 12 Olivia Miles Fr. G Notre Dame ACC Aneesah Morrow Fr. F DePaul BIG EAST Charisma Osborne Jr. G UCLA Pac-12 Ashley Owusu Jr. G Maryland Big Ten Khayla Pointer Sr. G LSU SEC Angel Reese So. G Maryland Big Ten Cate Reese Sr. F Arizona Pac-12 NaLyssa Smith Sr. F Baylor Big 12 Jenna Staiti Sr. C Georgia SEC Christyn Williams Sr. G UConn BIG EAST 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's college basketball scores: Northwestern wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises and more from Sunday A plethora of women's basketball games kicked off one of the biggest days in sports. Catch up on everything you missed for Sunday's action. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Iowa State breaks into Power 10 after major upsets in Week 14 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 14 of women's college basketball. READ MORE The 9 undefeated women's basketball national champions Since 1982, there have been nine undefeated champions in Division I women's basketball. Here is a quick look at each of those teams. READ MORE