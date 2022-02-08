Basketball Hall of Fame, WBCA Name 10 Shooting Guards to Watch List for 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Springfield, Mass. (Feb. 8, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to just 10.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021), Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).

For more information on the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 11.

2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates

PLAYER SCHOOL Sonya Morris DePaul Kierstan Bell FGCU Kianna Smith Louisville Leigha Brown Michigan Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Jordan Horston Tennessee Charisma Osborne UCLA Christyn Williams UCONN Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington St.

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season