Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 small forwards to watch list for 2022 Cheryl Miller Award

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.



The winner of the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award include Ashley Joens, Iowa State (2021), Satou Sabally, Oregon (2020), Bridget Carleton, Iowa State (2019) and Gabby Williams, Connecticut (2018).



For more information on the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 11.

Player School Taylor Soule Boston College Jasmine Dickey Delaware Grace Berger Indiana Ashley Joens Iowa State Rhyne Howard Kentucky Emily Engstler Louisville Aijha Blackwell Missouri Madi Williams Oklahoma Haley Jones Stanford Mia Davis Temple

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season