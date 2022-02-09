Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | February 9, 2022 Women's college basketball scores: Villanova hands No. 8 UConn first conference loss since 2013 in 72-69 win Women's basketball rankings: Michigan soars, Tennessee falls in Power 10 Share For the first time since 2013, No. 8 UConn women's basketball lost a conference game. Villanova did everything possible to end the streak on Wednesday night, beating the Huskies, 72-69. It's also Villanova's first win over UConn since 2004. Sophomore Lior Garzon led the way for the Wildcats, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds. The Wildcats outrebounded UConn by a whopping 37-21 margin. That was in large part due to the play of junior Maddy Siegrist and graduate student Brianna Herlihy, both of whom managed double-doubles Wednesday. Siegrist finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Herlihy notched 15 and 10. RANKINGS: Check out the latest Power 10 Villanova set the tone early by jumping out to a 25-15 lead after one quarter. That was fueled by Garzon's eight points and Siegrist's seven. Even after a back-and-forth second quarter, Villanova outscored the Huskies by 10 in the third quarter. And, once again, Garzon had eight points in the frame. Statement dub in Hartford‼️✌️ pic.twitter.com/ntJmDlrntJ— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) February 10, 2022 The win, however, didn't always look so sure. UConn threw everything it had at the Wildcats in the final 10 minutes, outscoring them, 24-10. Freshman guard Azzi Fudd accounted for 13 of those 24 points in the fourth quarter, as she finished the night with a team-high 29 total. Senior Christyn Williams was also a key cog for UConn Wednesday night, scoring 24. The Huskies implemented a full-court press for much of the last frame and forced Villanova turnovers. Ultimately, they fell short, ending their streak of 169-straight conference wins. SUCCESS OF THE BEST: Here's how often No. 1 seeds make the women's Final Four Villanova improves to 10-3 in conference play this season and has now won eight-straight games. UConn falls to 9-1 in the Big East this season. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's college basketball scores: Northwestern wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises and more from Sunday A plethora of women's basketball games kicked off one of the biggest days in sports. Catch up on everything you missed for Sunday's action. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Iowa State breaks into Power 10 after major upsets in Week 14 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 14 of women's college basketball. READ MORE The 9 undefeated women's basketball national champions Since 1982, there have been nine undefeated champions in Division I women's basketball. Here is a quick look at each of those teams. READ MORE