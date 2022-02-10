TONIGHT

Boston U. vs. Northeastern in the men's Beanpot final

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | February 10, 2022

Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 power forwards to 2022 Katrina McClain Award watch list

Women's basketball rankings: Michigan soars, Tennessee falls in Power 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Katrina McClain Award. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.
 
The winner of the 2022 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

BREAKTHROUGHS: 11 women's basketball teams that could finally end NCAA tournament droughts this March
 
Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include NaLyssa Smith, Baylor (2021), Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018, 2020) and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019).
 
For more information on the 2022 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 11.

2022 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*
PLAYER  SCHOOL
NaLyssa Smith Baylor
Lauren Gustin BYU
Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech
Cameron Brink Stanford
Angel Reese Maryland
Naz Hillmon Michigan
Nyara Sabally  Oregon
Bethy Mununga South Florida
Alexus Dye Tennessee
Maddy Siegrist Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season

