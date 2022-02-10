Michigan State women's basketball stuns No. 4 Michigan

Michigan State took down in-state-rival No. 4 Michigan 63-57 on Thursday night in East Lansing. The third quarter ended up being the difference-maker in this game as the Spartans outscored the Wolverines 23-11.

Thursday night marked the second in-season reveal of the top-16 rankings from the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. The Wolverines made the jump from No. 9 to No. 5 between the first and second rankings.

The game was all about defense and being able to make the most of chances. Michigan had 17 turnovers and Michigan State had 18.

Nia Clouden was the player of the game for the Spartans. Clouden finished with 20 points including a buzzer-beater three to give her team a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

You may have heard we 💚 a buzzer beater! @NiaClouden pic.twitter.com/IY7InMuIVC — Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) February 11, 2022

Michigan's Naz Hillmon still had herself a night with 27 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Wolverines and Spartans will face off one more time before the end of the season on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Ann Arbor.

Before that, Michigan State will have another top-10 opponent on Saturday, Feb. 12 against No. 7 Indiana at 3 p.m. ET. Michigan will try to bounce back against Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.