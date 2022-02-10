Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 22, 2022 Track every automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament Wayne Cavadi's top second-half storylines for DII women's basketball Share The 2022 NCAA DII Women's Basketball Tournament is set to tip off on March 11. The bracket will be announced right here on NCAA.com at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 6. Before the selection committee reveals the 64 teams in the hunt for the 2022 national championship, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament. The 2022 women's DII Elite Eight will be held March 21-25 in Birmingham, Alabama. However, before the regional rounds and DII Elite Eight can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided. HISTORY: The programs with the most titles If you are curious about how the DII women's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions. The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER CACC March 1, 5-6 TBD CCAA March 3-5 Arcata, CA CIAA Feb. 22-26 Baltimore, MD Conference Carolinas Feb. 27-March 6 Spartanburg, SC ECC March 2, 5-6 Queens, NY GAC March 3-6 Shawnee, OK GLIAC March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining seed GLVC Feb. 28, March 3-6 Edwardsville, IL G-MAC TBD Highest remaining seed GNAC March 3-5 Lacey, WA GSC March 1, 5-6 Birmingham, AL LSC March 1-6 Frisco, TX MEC March 2-6 Wheeling, WV MIAA March 2-6 Kansas City, MO NE10 Feb. 25, 27 and March 3,6 Highest remaining seed NSIC Feb. 23, 26-March 1 Sioux Falls, SD PacWest March 3-5 Fresno, CA PBC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed PSAC Feb 28, March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining Western Division seed RMAC March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed SAC March 2, 5-6 Greenville, SC SIAC Feb. 28-March 5 Rock Hill, SC SSC March 1, 3 and 6 Highest remaining seed Paige Bueckers returns to action in UConn's blowout victory Bueckers played 12 minutes and scored eight points in her first game since recovering from knee surgery. READ MORE How Paige Bueckers’ freshman season compares to other all-time greats You can make a case that Paige Bueckers had the greatest DI women's college basketball freshman season of all time. READ MORE No. 8 Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes history and more from a packed Thursday night of women's hoops South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had her 20th straight double-double Thursday night. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record. READ MORE