Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 22, 2022

Track every automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament

Wayne Cavadi's top second-half storylines for DII women's basketball

The 2022 NCAA DII Women's Basketball Tournament is set to tip off on March 11. The bracket will be announced right here on NCAA.com at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 6. Before the selection committee reveals the 64 teams in the hunt for the 2022 national championship, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament. 

The 2022 women's DII Elite Eight will be held March 21-25 in Birmingham, Alabama. However, before the regional rounds and DII Elite Eight can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided. 

If you are curious about how the DII women's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER
CACC March 1, 5-6 TBD  
CCAA March 3-5 Arcata, CA  
CIAA Feb. 22-26 Baltimore, MD  
Conference Carolinas Feb. 27-March 6 Spartanburg, SC  
ECC March 2, 5-6 Queens, NY  
GAC March 3-6 Shawnee, OK  
GLIAC March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining seed  
GLVC Feb. 28, March 3-6 Edwardsville, IL  
G-MAC TBD Highest remaining seed  
GNAC March 3-5 Lacey, WA  
GSC March 1, 5-6 Birmingham, AL  
LSC March 1-6 Frisco, TX  
MEC March 2-6 Wheeling, WV  
MIAA March 2-6 Kansas City, MO  
NE10 Feb. 25, 27 and March 3,6 Highest remaining seed  
NSIC Feb. 23, 26-March 1 Sioux Falls, SD  
PacWest March 3-5 Fresno, CA  
PBC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
PSAC Feb 28, March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining Western Division seed  
RMAC March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed  
SAC March 2, 5-6 Greenville, SC  
SIAC Feb. 28-March 5 Rock Hill, SC  
SSC March 1, 3 and 6 Highest remaining seed  

