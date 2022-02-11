Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 12, 2022 Arizona State women's basketball holds on to beat No. 6 Arizona Jade Loville leads Arizona State's upset over No. 6 Arizona Share Arizona State was able to seal the deal late against in-state rival No. 6 Arizona on Friday night and win 81-77. Early in the game, the Sun Devils made it known it wasn't going to be a walk in the park for the Wildcats. After one quarter of play, ASU had a 25-22 lead and would continue to hold a lead at the end of every quarter in this game. NEW TOP-16: Here are 5 takeaways from the second women's basketball top-16 rankings Arizona attempted to mount a comeback late, outscoring Arizona State 25-20 in the fourth, but it was too late. It was a pretty even game shooting-wise, both teams made near even number of field goals and three. What really made the difference was rebounds and free throws. The Sun Devils out-rebounded the Wildcats 42-27, and made 31 of 34 free throws compared to Arizona's 23 on 35 attempts. Mael Gilles put up 19 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double on the night. Jade Loville managed to notch 27 and Taya Henson helped out with 19 points herself. Jade's in her element 📺 Pac-12 Network 📱https://t.co/iS0PlI8ZfD pic.twitter.com/pKggTyDfiJ — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) February 12, 2022 Arizona State continues to dominate the all-time record against Arizona with a 63-36 record against the Wildcats. Arizona won't have to wait long for revenge. Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET the two will go at it again, this time in Tucson. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's college basketball scores: Northwestern wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises and more from Sunday A plethora of women's basketball games kicked off one of the biggest days in sports. Catch up on everything you missed for Sunday's action. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Iowa State breaks into Power 10 after major upsets in Week 14 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 14 of women's college basketball. READ MORE The 9 undefeated women's basketball national champions Since 1982, there have been nine undefeated champions in Division I women's basketball. Here is a quick look at each of those teams. READ MORE