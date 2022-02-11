TONIGHT

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 12, 2022

Arizona State women's basketball holds on to beat No. 6 Arizona

Jade Loville leads Arizona State's upset over No. 6 Arizona

Arizona State was able to seal the deal late against in-state rival No. 6 Arizona on Friday night and win 81-77.

Early in the game, the Sun Devils made it known it wasn't going to be a walk in the park for the Wildcats. After one quarter of play, ASU had a 25-22 lead and would continue to hold a lead at the end of every quarter in this game. 

NEW TOP-16: Here are 5 takeaways from the second  women's basketball top-16 rankings 

Arizona attempted to mount a comeback late, outscoring Arizona State 25-20 in the fourth, but it was too late.

It was a pretty even game shooting-wise, both teams made near even number of field goals and three. What really made the difference was rebounds and free throws. The Sun Devils out-rebounded the Wildcats 42-27, and made 31 of 34 free throws compared to Arizona's 23 on 35 attempts. 

Mael Gilles put up 19 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double on the night. Jade Loville managed to notch 27 and Taya Henson helped out with 19 points herself. 

Arizona State continues to dominate the all-time record against Arizona with a 63-36 record against the Wildcats. 

Arizona won't have to wait long for revenge. Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET the two will go at it again, this time in Tucson.

